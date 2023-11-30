Kingdom Chapter 780: Release date & spoilers

Popular manga series Kingdom’s 780th chapter is coming very soon. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Written and illustrated by Yasuhisa Hara, Kingdom has been serialised in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump magazine since January 2006. With this long run, it’s no wonder that the manga has managed to gain a loyal fanbase and several screen adaptations over the years.

But let’s forget about the anime and take a moment to go back to the original (and best-selling) source material. Taking place during ancient China’s Warring States period, Kingdom Chapter 780 is due to be released soon.

Here is everything you need to know about it, including release date, where to read, and even spoilers from Reddit. So, let’s begin.

After a two week break, the eagerly-awaited next instalment for Kingdom will be released in Japanese on November 30, at 9pm JST.

You can find your time zone below:

2pm Central European Time

7am Eastern Standard Time

10pm Australian Capital Territory

7pm Eastern Indonesian Time

The highly-anticipated raw-scan of the international English release has also finally been announced. It will arrive on December 9, 2023 at 5pm Central European Time.

You can find your time zone below:

8:30pm Indian Standard Time

7am Pacific Standard Time

11am Eastern Standard Time

2am Australian Capital Territory (next day)

Where to read Kingdom Chapter 780

You can purchase the official version of Kingdom Chapter 780 on the Weekly Young Jump website.

Kingdom Chapter 780 spoilers: What will happen?

According to spoilers leaked on Reddit, we’re going to uncover more about Ri Boku’s true motivations. With Ri Shin, not Akou, revealed to be Ri Boku’s principal aim. Which makes sense, as based on their history together, Ri Boku foresaw that Ri Shin would become one of the most dangerous and unpredictable characters in the war.

Given Shin’s previous experience with Ri Boku’s men, the spoilers reveal that we can expect him to inflict some kind of damage on his army, while skillfully avoiding the ambush. And, a battle between Shin and Futei or Kaine is also predicted for this chapter. But will Shin kill Futei? After successfully navigating Ri Boku’s trap, it’s believed that it’ll be only a matter of time before he inflicts some kind of devastating blow to his enemies.

Kingdom Chapter 779 recap

While you wait for Chapter 780, in the previous chapter we saw the Qin army celebrate their triumph over Zhao’s forces, as Shin’s remarkable battle feats propel him to the rank of general. And as the war continues, we saw Ousen steer his army towards Khutan (the city at the heart of Zhao).

However, Zhao also made some moves. Toujou, Zhao’s ruler, decided to imprison Riboku under accusations of treason. But Riboku remains as composed and resolute as always, asserting that Toujou’s authoritarian rule weakened Zhao, leaving it vulnerable to the Qin army invasion.

Further clues about the Qin army’s plans to eliminate Kantan also emerged, with this chapter laying the groundwork for what’s to come in the ongoing conflict between the two clans.

Where to watch Kingdom anime?

Kingdom’s anime adaptation, produced by Studio Pierrot and Studio Signpost, is available to watch internationally on Crunchyroll.

With Season 5 set to premiere on January 6, 2024, make sure you catch up with the manga and anime’s previous seasons, before it’s released.

