Kaguya-sama: Love Is War manga will end with its next chapter

The popular comedy manga, Love is War, which has been adapted into a hit anime, will sadly be ending with its next release.

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, the romantic-comedy manga series created by Aka Akasaka, is about to come to its conclusion, which is no doubt an exciting and incredibly sad time for the fans.

Originally published in Shueisha’s Miracle Jump magazine in May 2015, before moving to Young Jump in March 2016, the manga has been a hit amongst readers, with an excess of 19 million copies in circulation, and an even more popular anime adaptation coming from it, produced by A-1 Pictures.

Over the previous 27 volumes, fans had been dying to see how the relationship between Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane would play out, and we are now about to find out. As with the manga being in its final arc, the series will finally end next week, with the next chapter being the manga’s last.

When will the Love is War manga end?

It has been revealed that the series, which is currently being published in Weekly Young Jump, will release its final chapter on November 2, meaning that the series is reaching its conclusion in only a few days. This will be the end of the manga’s seven-year-long run.

An announcement was made by Crunchyroll on Twitter, and fans reacted both positively and negatively to the news.

The manga magazine will feature the series on the cover and colored centred pages of its conclusive issue, as well as dedicating a special 12-page booklet and a dialogue between Akasaka and Japanese cosplayer Enako, in order to commemorate the occasion.

For those who have never read the manga before, you only have a few days to catch up in order to prevent being spoiled for the ending. Viz Media, which publishes the manga in English, describes the story as follows:

All’s fair when love is war!

Two geniuses. Two brains. Two hearts. One battle. Who will confess their love first…?!

Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane are two geniuses who stand atop their prestigious academy’s student council, making them the elite among the elite. But it’s lonely at the top and each has fallen for the other. There’s just one huge problem standing in the way of lovey-dovey bliss—they’re both too prideful to be the first to confess their romantic feelings and thus become the “loser” in the competition of love! And so begins their daily schemes to force the other to confess first!

The first three seasons of Kaguya-sama: Love Is War are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.