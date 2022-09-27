Jujutsu Kaisen’s Season 2 arcs have been revealed

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is on its way, and the arcs that will be covered in the new season have now been revealed, along with some new artwork.

With a new anime season coming up, one of the most anticipated returns will be the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen.

So far the series has delivered us with shocking deaths, incredible action, and spirits as evil and creepy as they can be.

Fans may be wondering what’s going to happen in the second season, and now it has been released what specific manga arcs the season is going to follow. And you should be very excited about it.

What will happen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?

The show will continue to follow the manga of the same name, created by Gege Akutami. The Crunchyroll plot of the manga and show is as follows:

Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses… and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back.

Now, the Twitter account of the anime has revealed some upcoming plotlines, along with an interesting new teaser visual, which depicts many of the main cast both during their cursed work and downtime.

It has been revealed that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be adapting two major manga arcs, the Kaigyoku/Gokusetsu arc, and the Shibuya Incident Arc, which is considered by many fans to be the best arc in the whole story.

The season will therefore be following some world-shattering events, including someone being sealed in a prison realm, true identities being revealed, and a certain demonic entity taking control yet again.

It has also been revealed that the show will be running for two quarters, meaning that there will be new content rolling out without stopping for half of 2023.

So get ready for the intense non-stop ride that the series is about to give us!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 is currently available to watch on Crunchyroll.