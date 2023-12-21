Jujutsu Kaisen: Does Aoi Todo die after fighting Mahito?

After delivering his final applause during his fight with Mahito, Aoi Todo disappears from Jujutsu Kaisen. Find out if he’s alive in the series.

Despite having little screen time, Aoi Todo still remains one of the fan-favorite characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. His eccentricity, strength, and unconditional desire to help Yuji always appeal to his fans. His unexpected appearance in Shibuya saves Yuji from the depths of despair.

Facing one tragedy after another, Yuji loses all meaning in his life. He gives up fighting Mahito, and just as he’s about to die, Todo saves him from the villain. He also gives Yuji much-needed encouragement. The duo fight the villain together and win gloriously.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Sadly, Aoi Todo pays a heavy price for rescuing Yuji. Being hit by Mahito’s technique, Todo has no choice but to cut his hand and save his life. However, since his innate technique is triggered by clapping his hands, he can never use it again. The recent episode doesn’t reveal Todo’s condition after his final applause. Is he still alive in the series?

Is Aoi Todo still alive in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Crunchyroll

Jujutsu Kaisen has killed far too many characters in the Shibuya Incident arc. Luckily, Aoi Todo is still alive in Jujutsu Kaisen. However, he never appears again after his final act of applause. Since Todo cannot use his Boogie Woogie again, he is more or less retired as a Jujutsu sorcerer.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There’s also no way Todo can ever use his technique again. Mahito’s Idle Transfiguration alters the very shape of someone’s soul. Reverse Cursed Technique can heal human bodies regardless of how horrible the injury may be. Regenerating someone’s limbs isn’t unusual in the supernatural world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

In the prequel movie, Geto crushed Maki’s leg, but Yuta healed her effortlessly. However, the technique cannot heal an injury that’s damaged someone’s soul. After transforming Junpei in front of Yuji, Mahito regretted his decision and thought it would’ve been better to injure him instead of using his technique on him.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That way, Yuji could’ve convinced Sukuna to take over his body and heal Junpei with the Reverse Cursed Technique. This means that once the damage has been done to someone’s soul, there is indeed no way to change it back.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

See our other JJK coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.