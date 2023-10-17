Jujutsu Kaisen: MAPPA confirms paying special attention to Toji

MAPPA producer Keisuke Seshimo has confirmed paying special attention to Toji Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

Toji Fushiguro has always been a popular character among Jujutsu Kaisen fans, and his popularity skyrocketed after his anime debut. Fans were obviously satisfied with the buff version of their favorite character.

Toji’s speed and superhuman strength also look much better compared to the manga. He was the main antagonist in the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc. Even in the Shibuya Incident arc, he has already made an appearance, hyping up fans more than ever.

Season 2 has a lot of action in store for Toji in the upcoming episodes. As such, it’s only fair for the animators to pay special attention to the fan-favorite minor antagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, Toji Fushiguro.

MAPPA producer reveals paying special attention to Toji in Jujutsu Kaisen

Before Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 began airing, Manabu Otsuka said: “You will see ‘never seen before’ clips of Toji.” Although the anime stays true to the manga, the angles, the action, and a lot of scenes are much better. Toji vs Gojo is also more intense, especially in the first round.

In a recent interview with Weekly Shonen Jump, producer Keisuke Seshimo was asked if there were any specific areas of animation that required special attention. He responds: “We paid special attention to the action scenes of Toji, one of the few physically prominent characters in the series. I believe that Toji’s character shines through his actions, so we put a lot of effort into it.”

Toji fans can expect more action scenes in the upcoming episodes of the Shibuya Incident arc. He has already been séanced, and he’s ready to provide more fan service. Apart from talking about Toji, he also shares some insight into the popular basketball scene, which wasn’t in the manga.

Seshimo continued: “Additionally, in the second episode of Hidden Inventory, there’s a scene where Gojo and Geto have a conversation while playing basketball. In animation, it’s crucial to make these moments visually engaging to complement the source material. That’s why I entrusted this task to one of my trusted key animators, Mr. Tachinaka Junpei.”

