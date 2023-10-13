Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami comments on Nobara’s animation

The recent episode of Jujutsu Kaisen finally shows Nobara Kugisaki in action – so, here’s what Gege Akutami has to say about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12 mostly focuses on Kento Nanami as he defeats Haruta. It was the first and probably the last time fans will ever see him so angry about something. However, it makes sense, considering how Haruta has been going around killing assistants, one of them being Ichiji.

But Nanami isn’t the only one who was praiseworthy in the recent episode. The only girl from the series’ main trio, Nobara Kugisaki, fights Haruta to protect Akari Nitta. Fans see her in action after a really long time.

However, despite all her strength, Haruta turns out to be too powerful for Nobara. Nonetheless, she continues to fight, ignoring Nanami’s advice to leave Shibuya immediately. Gege Akutami always shares a message after the Jujutsu Kaisen episode airs. This time, he talks about Nobara’s animation.

Gege Akutami’s message about Nobara in Jujutsu Kaisen anime

Twitter user Soukatsu, popular for translating Gege Akutami’s interviews, messages, and any related Jujutsu Kaisen updates, shares the English version of the author’s latest comment on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12.

Gege Akutami says after watching the latest episode: “Thank you for season two, episode twelve!! The part with Kugisaki’s brain was super cool!! Manipulating time forward or backward in individual cuts is a really difficult thing to execute in manga!!! And the way Mei Mei handled her axe is way better than in the manga!!”

The author always praises the animators’ works, and this week is no different. He is especially happy about the level of detail MAPPA puts into every scene. Animators hand draw and recreate manga panels as accurately as possible.

MAPPA’s work is highly acknowledged as one of the top animation studios in Japan. Since the start of Season 2, Gege has greatly supported the studio’s efforts.

The change in art style was one of the hottest topics of debate before the sequel was released. Hence, Gege also spoke out in support of the change in painting style when some questioned whether it was a smart idea.

