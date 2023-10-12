Jujutsu Kaisen: Satoru Gojo appears in high school science exam

Jujutsu Kaisen’s beloved Satoru Gojo is popular worldwide – so much so that even high school science exams are asking questions about his powers.

There’s no doubt that Satoru Gojo is Jujutsu Kaisen’s most famous character. Gojo has always been favored among fans, but his popularity skyrocketed in 2023 after the second season and the battle of the strongest.

One of the most endearing elements of Gege Akutami’s storytelling is the complex power of curses. As the strongest sorcerer of the modern era, Gojo is undeniably at the pinnacle of Jujutsu sorcery. Therefore, his powers ought to be the most complex among everyone else.

Gojo’s most iconic technique in Jujutsu Kaisen, Hollow Purple, has found its way into the Science exam papers of a high school. The technique is the colliding Limitless, an exceptionally powerful secret technique only known to a select few in the Gojo Clan. It brings the concept of motion and reversal into reality.

High school exam in Brazil includes question about Gojo’s Hollow Purple

An X/Twitter user shared a picture of the science exam question paper, which includes the question about Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen. The tweet gathered attention from JJK fans, and some even calculated the answer.

The question is in Brazilian, but the translation says, “Satoru Gojo, a character from an anime called Jujutsu Kaisen, uses an ability called ‘Purple Hollow,’ with mass = 20 kg, and it moves with a speed of 100 km/h. Determine the kinetic energy of his ability.”

A user revealed the answer, claiming that the kinetic energy is 7.8 KJ. The best part about the question is that it includes a panel from the manga, especially from chapter 223 when Gojo uses Hollow Purple to commence the battle of the strongest.

This isn’t the first time Gojo’s powers in Jujutsu Kaisen have been associated with science. In the official fanbook, there’s a question about Gojo’s grades in general education, and the author replies that the sorcerer is probably good in science subjects.

Additionally, the Japanese scientific research institute RIKEN’s Deep Learning theory team collaborated with Jujutsu Kaisen in 2021. The goal was to publish an article about Gojo’s Infinity in Jump GIGA’s Summer 2021 Issue.

