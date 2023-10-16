Popular mangaka forced to take break after Gojo’s shocking death

Jujutsu Kaisen recently dropped Gojo’s shocking death, which forced the mangaka of Tonikaku Kawaii to go on a break for a while.

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular anime and manga series in the world. As the series’ most beloved character, fans were eager to watch him fight with Sukuna, the King of the Curses. However, the battle didn’t end in a way Gojo fans had hoped.

Therefore, it isn’t surprising that the masses are disappointed with Gojo’s death. Even though it’s been a few weeks since he died, many people continue to hope for his return. Whether or not it will happen, it cannot change the fact that the strongest sorcerer alive lost to Sukuna way too easily.

As such, this year’s issue 46 of Weekly Shonen Jump revealed that the mangaka of Tonikaku Kawaii, Kenjirō Hata, is taking a long hiatus after being traumatized by Gojo’s death in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Tonikaku Kawaii mangaka Kenjirō Hata takes a break to recover from Gojo’s death

Jujutsu Kaisen’s chapter 236 features fans’ beloved Satoru Gojo losing against Sukuna in the most suspicious way possible. Not only does chapter 235 feature feral Gojo, but we almost see him claim yet another glorious victory. This is why chapter 236 is more shocking than ever, confusing fans and Gege’s fellow mangakas alike.

Last week, it was confirmed that the manga will go on a hiatus after issue 46. However, the reason behind the hiatus was revealed in issue 46 in the author’s note. The mangaka is coping with Gojo’s shocking death – the same as the entire fandom. Tonikaku Kawaii will resume in the 50th issue.

The manga debuted in 2018 and even has an anime adaptation, which premiered in October 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. As per Viz, the synopsis of Tonikaku Kawaii is, “From the day his parents named him, Nasa Yuzaki has felt connected to outer space… whether he likes it or not.

“His efforts to outperform the space program veer off course when an accident introduces him to Tsukasa, a mysterious girl with strange powers. Is she an alien, a moon goddess, or something else? Since she insists on marrying him, Nasa will have plenty of chances to find out!”

