Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami praises Gojo in recent message

The author’s hatred for Gojo isn’t a secret among fans. However, in the recent episode of Jujutsu Kaisen, Gege Akutami surprisingly praises Gojo.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2’s Shibuya Incident arc is getting more intense than ever. The situation looks dire as the strongest sorcerer alive falls for the enemy’s trap and gets sealed inside the Prison Realm.

The episode begins with the fan-favorite extra manga panel from chapter 88, where other characters answer one question, “What is Satoru Gojo to you?” Then, we see Gojo going all out against the curses.

Gege Akutami always shares a message after the Jujutsu Kaisen episode airs. This time, he surprisingly praises Gojo, which is a bit uncharacteristic for the author.

Gege Akutami shares his thoughts about Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9

The entire episode centers around Gojo, where he first fights the curses, kills Hanami, and then meets Suguru Geto – only to find out about the imposter. Gege always praises the animators’ works, and this week is no different. MAPPA doesn’t hold back anything in order to bring out the scariest version of Gojo.

Gege expressed his excitement, saying: “Thanks for Season 2, Episode 9. Gojo was way cooler and scarier than in the manga!! The timing when Jogo came out of the smoke and his arm regrew was so badass I actually laughed. And the lip-syncing was perfect. I got so hyped!”

It’s rare for Gege to praise anything that’s related to Gojo. He would always joke around whenever something bad would happen to him in the manga. Also, before this, his thoughts on Episode 5 (end of flashback arc) were really salty when it came to Gojo. He praises everything about the episode but then goes ahead and calls him a “mob character.”

Animators have to hand draw and reproduce the manga panels in the best way possible. As one of the best animation studios in Japan, MAPPA’s work is highly regarded. Gege has been incredibly supportive of the studio’s hard work since Season 2 began. He also came forward to express his support for the change in art style when people debated whether it was a good decision.

