Jujutsu Kaisen: Who will be Gege Akutami’s next victim?

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Shibuya arc saw the deaths of several beloved characters, leaving fans to wonder: who’s next?

Death, gore and heartbreak are now regular features in Jujutsu Kaisen, with cursed spirits as well as sorcerers often meeting their demise.

No character is safe from Gege Akutami’s killing spree. As the manga continues, the death toll continues to rise. Resulting in fans speculating which of their beloved characters we’ll have to say goodbye to next.

So, as we wait for the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 245 on December 18, let’s take a look at some fan speculation of who will be the next victim.

Fans speculate who will be Gege Akutami’s next victim

Following the devastating deaths of characters including Nanami, Naobito and Nobara in Jujutsu Kaisen’s Shibuya arc, fans are waiting to see what will happen next.

With Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma’s fight with Ryomen Sukuna likely coming up, and the Deadly Sentencing Domain Expansion already activated, yet another major character death will occur in Chapter 245.

So, will Judgeman hand Sukuna the death penalty? Will Yuji and Higuruma battle against the King of Curses? Could Gege Akutami throw us yet another curveball?

Fans have taken to Reddit to speculate who the next death will be, with one name appears slightly more than the others: Higuruma.

How Higuruma could die

According to fans, the next death is most likely to be Higuruma’s, with many speculating that he would die once the trial is over.

Former defence attorney and Grade 1 sorcerer, Hiromi Higuruma, is one of the top players in the Culling Game and an enemy turned ally of Yuji Itadori.

Chapter 244 saw Hiromi Higuruma unleash his full Cursed Technique and Domain Expansion to put Sukuna on trial for his crimes in a last ditch attempt to finally defeat him.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga has set up Higuruma as the one character who could kill Sukuna once and for all. And it all lies on the his shikigami known as Judgeman, who can find the defendant guilty of a capital crime, which enables Higuruma to use the Executioners sword – a weapon capable of killing even Sukuna with a single hit.

However, Higuruma would still have to hit Sukuna with the sword. Which is no easy feat. So, if Higuruma and Sukuna do face off in Chapter 245 as predicted, we could also see Gege Akutami choosing the lawyer as the next character to die.

Besides, as one fan says “Gege loves giving the MC more mental breakdowns.” And losing Higuruma would be a huge blow to Yuji Itadori.

How Sukuna could die

Another name that appeared is Sukuna himself.

Although we can’t imagine anyone being able to defeat the King of Curses, some fans have speculated that Gege Akutami is going to go for the ultimate shock and wrap up his story once and for all.

Of course, everyone and anyone is on the table when it comes to Gege Akutami, but one fan took to Reddit to present a viable theory.

With Gojo gone, it could be Yuji Itadori’s destiny to kill Sukuna. And after the King of Curses killed everyone that Yuji cares about, it makes sense that Yuji would go full circle to avenge his friends with Higuruma’s executioner’s sword.

Who do you think will die next in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 245? Make sure to check it out on December 18 to find out.

