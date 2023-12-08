Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 245: Release date & spoiler speculation

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are counting the days until the next installment in the manga series is released. So, here is what you need to know about Chapter 245.

Following speculation that the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is on a hiatus, or could potentially soon be over, fans can rest easy because we finally have a release date for the next chapter in Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma’s showdown against Sukuna.

It’s been a difficult time for Jujutsu Kaisen fans. We’re devastated by an onslaught of untimely deaths in the anime, horrified by the constant controversies swirling around Studio MAPPA, and now breathless waiting for the next chapter that may or may not come. (Don’t worry, it’s definitely coming).

Some good news has finally dropped. The manga isn’t ending any time soon, and the next chapter is on its way. So, to put your mind at ease, here is everything you need to know about Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 245.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 245 will be released on December 18 at 12am JST. You can find your time zone below. (Keep in mind that if you’re in Europe or the US, it will be December 17 instead).

7am Pacific Standard Time

10am Eastern Standard Time

3pm Greenwich Mean Time

8:30pm Indian Standard Time

11pm Philippine Standard Time

1:30am (December 18) Australia Central Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 245 spoiler speculation: What to expect

Since the manga is on hiatus this week, you can expect to receive the official spoilers on Reddit and Twitter on December 13, 2023.

However, we can still speculate what might be in store for us when the chapter is finally released.

The previous chapter saw Higurama reveal his plan to utilize his Domain Expansion to get access to the Executioner’s sword. But would Sukuna receive the death penalty for the crimes he’d committed?

Yuji Itadori definitely thinks so, as in Chapter 244 he states to his allies that he has a plan, which is for Sukuna to become the codefendant for the Shibuya Massacre.

There’s no doubt in fans’ minds that the upcoming chapter will focus on Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma vs Sukuna fight. So, it’s believed that Gege Akutami will give fans the closure they’ve been begging for. Although, based on the previous chapters, he probably has a curveball up his sleeve.

We’ll update this space when we have more information about Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 245.

