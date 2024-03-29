Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami finally reveals Gojo’s “final moment”

Since Gojo dies off-screen in Jujutsu Kaisen, his final moment remains a mystery. However, Gege Akutami may have revealed it at last.

Although Jujutsu Kaisen is popular for its unpredictable plot, the most shocking moment in the entire manga is Gojo’s death. It’s not simply because he suddenly died in the battle, but it’s due to the way it was executed.

In Chapter 235, Gojo’s victory is imminent, but the next chapter begins with Gojo being in limbo. Ultimately, we find out he’s actually died. Although Sukuna praises Gojo and explains Mahoraga’s abilities, his defeat still remains mysterious. Since Gojo’s death happens off-screen, it doesn’t give fans a full picture of his final moment.

The series doesn’t even reveal how and when the attack hit him. Seeing the end result is shocking, but at the same time, it is difficult to process what transpired in the battle, which resulted in our beloved character ending up in such a horrible state. However, Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami may have solved the mystery of Gojo’s final moment through this new art.

Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 26 extra seems to show Gojo in his final moment

Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 26 will be released on April 4, 2024, and will include Chapters 228 to 236. The series is already hyping up Gojo with a new volume cover and a special manga music video centering around the strongest sorcerer of the modern era.

Even though Sukuna won the battle of the strongest, all glory goes to Satoru Gojo – and rightfully so. As always, the volume will cover additional art and might even feature extended chapters. Popular JJK account reveals a non-manga art of Gojo. It will be the first initial page of the upcoming volume.

If one were to look closely, Gojo appears shocked in this panel. He is facing upwards, which is the same as when he died. Additionally, although his eye is wide, it appears he’s about to form a smile. And it’s not a secret among JJK fans that Gojo died with a smile on his face, satisfied after using his powers to the fullest.

Although several hints point toward the possibility of this art being Gojo’s final moment, nothing is certain as of yet. The sketch is rough, and only half of his face is being shown. Although the manga never showed how Gojo felt before the world-cutting slash hit him, he must’ve been surprised since that attack was completely unexpected.

Sukuna used a Binding Vow to end him. Additionally, Gojo always felt lonely, and the void in his life was only filled after giving it his all against Sukuna. That explains why he was smiling.

