Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255: Release date & spoiler speculation

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 will likely feature Miguel fighting against Sukuna – so here’s the release date and possible spoilers.

The battle against the strongest in Jujutsu Kaisen manga is in its final stretch, as almost all the sorcerers have already fought and lost against the King of Curses. The recent chapter hypes up Kusakabe in an incredible one-on-one against Sukuna.

However, no one expected him to actually defeat the villain – and that’s exactly what happened. As most of the chapter focuses on the fight, we learn more about Kusakabe’s powers while he’s fighting. The chapter also reveals what Gojo, Nanami, and Mei Mei think of him.

However, as soon as Kusakabe loses the fight, Ui Ui jumps onto the battlefield to take him to Shoko. Just then, Sukuna attacks Ui Ui, thinking he’s annoying. Just then, Miguel makes his debut in the debut in the main story and saves Ui Ui.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 will be released on March 31 at 7am PT. You can find your time zone below:

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 spoiler speculation

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 will likely feature the battle between Miguel and Sukuna. Almost everyone who stood a chance against Sukuna either died or lost. Since there are no Japanese sorcerers left, Miguel enters the scene to deal with the King of Curses.

He’s an African sorcerer who fought Satoru Gojo in the prequel movie. Although Miguel couldn’t compare to Gojo, he displayed extraordinary skills. After the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons, Gojo sends Yuta to Africa with Miguel so the young sorcerer can learn new skills.

Since Miguel is now on the sorcerer’s side, he will definitely be a valuable ally. Just the fact that he manages to swoop in and save Ui Ui from Sukuna is impressive enough. The King of Curses doesn’t even detect his presence until he sees him. It’s also worth mentioning that Sukuna doesn’t hold back against the kid and uses an incredibly strong attack with unbelievable speed.

The spoilers will be out a few days before the official release. We will update this space once we have more information about the upcoming chapter.

