Fans want to drop Jujutsu Kaisen after popular character’s death

The upcoming chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen will feature a popular character’s death, which received massive backlash from fans after the early leaks. Here’s how JJK may have lost several fans overnight because of one chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently trending worldwide, but not for a good reason. The controversy regarding a popular character’s death is generating a lot of bad press. Since it’s a dark Shonen series, fans are always ready to see their favorite characters die at some point.

Article continues after ad

However, this time, they are clearly disappointed with how their beloved character died off-screen. The battle between Gojo and Sukuna has reached its end, and it’s not the outcome fans would ever hope for.

Article continues after ad

The upcoming chapter will feature the most shocking scene. Since the leaks went viral, many fans already know what happened, and watching such a gruesome death of their favorite character has made several Jujutsu Kaisen fans drop the series. Spoilers to follow…

Article continues after ad

Jujutsu Kaisen loses fans after their beloved character’s death

As one of the main characters in the series, Gojo’s popularity is undeniable. In Anilist, he ranks second, while Yuji ranks 26th. Additionally, in MyAnimeList, he is in 17th place, while the main protagonist is at 140. In the recent Animage popularity poll, Gojo was the top among all the anime characters.

Thanks to his character design, JJK gathered a lot of fans. He is extremely crucial to the overarching plot. This is exactly why fans cannot accept his death, which came off too suddenly. His off-screen death leaves behind a lot of unanswered questions. This was confirmed according to leaks. However, chapter 236 will officially be released on September 24.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Killing off popular characters, such as Nanami, Yuki, etc., isn’t anything new for Gege Akutami. Characters often die in the Shonen series to contribute to plot development. However, this time, the damage done is far worse. Not only is the author getting death threats from fans, but many are planning to drop the series altogether.

That said, many fans will continue to stick around to know how the series ends. After all, Jujutsu Kaisen is in its final stretch, and Gojo’s death all but confirms that the ending is nearer than ever. In January 2023, Gege Akutami announced in a Weekly Shonen Jump issue that the series will end within this year. But he later denied that, saying he doesn’t want a rushed ending, so the series will continue for a bit longer.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Jujutsu Kaisen fans don’t believe the series is the same without Gojo:

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

See our other JJK coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.