Why isn’t there Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254 this week?

Jujutsu Kaisen has gone on an unexpected hiatus just after Maki vs Sukuna is over – here’s why Chapter 254 has been delayed.

The battle against the strongest in Jujutsu Kaisen is nearing its end as almost all the characters have fought and been defeated by the King of Curses. Yuta is already severely injured, while Yuji, although in better condition than the former, is still unable to use his powers properly.

After the duo, Maki joins the battlefield, and her opening move is similar to the one Toji used against Gojo. The recent chapter mostly focuses on Maki vs Sukuna. However, we also learn something unexpected: Kusakabe is declared the strongest first-grade sorcerer.

The recent chapter ends with Atsuya Kusakabe watching Maki’s defeat from above and is scared to realize that he’s the last one standing. He’s afraid of fighting Sukuna. However, just when Jujutsu Kaisen is supposed to reveal Kusakabe’s true powers, the manga delays Chapter 254.

Why Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254 is delayed

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254 will be released on March 24.

It will not be included in the 16th issue, which will come out on March 17. Since there’s no break from Weekly Shonen Jump this week, the hiatus must be because of Gege Akuatmi’s schedule.

Usually, Gege Akutami takes a brief hiatus every three weeks. However, this time, the series released Chapters 252 and 253 in two consecutive weeks before going on an unexpected hiatus. The previous break was after Chapter 251, which featured Maki’s iconic entrance in the battle against the strongest.

Although the delay is unexpected, it’s likely because of Gege’s busy schedule. March has been incredibly busy for the mangaka. In the 15th issue of WSJ, the series had a special cover page celebrating the series’ 6th anniversary. Furthermore, the series is holding its fourth popularity poll in addition to releasing Volume 26 in April.

As such, it is no wonder the mangaka is busier than usual, hence the delay. Jujutsu Kaisen will return with another exciting chapter in the 17th issue. The spoilers are also delayed, so there’s no news about the upcoming chapter.

However, considering how the recent chapter ended, the manga will likely reveal why everyone, including Satoru Gojo, declared Kusabake as the strongest first-grade sorcerer. We have yet to see his full power, which means it might finally be his time to shine in the battle against the strongest.