Jujutsu Kaisen manga announces further delay

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently on hiatus after Chapter 262, and the latest update confirms it will face further delays.

The Shinjuku Showdown Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen is finally reaching its conclusion. The manga is currently at a crucial phase as Yuta takes over Gojo’s body to fight the King of Curses again. In Chapter 262, we see a brief fight between Yuta and Sukuna.

However, the chapter is only seven pages long and barely reveals anything about what will happen to Yuta once the time is over. According to the official app of Manga Plus, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 is expected to be released on June 30, 2024.

Article continues after ad

However, new updates from leakers claim that the chapter has been further delayed due to Gege’s health. It’s currently unclear when it will be released.

JJK Leaker wrote, “According to the preview for next week’s issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, Jujutsu Kaisen is on break in issue 31. The series was supposedly taking a break for only two weeks, but the break was extended for another week, I will update you if there is anything more.”

Article continues after ad

Another leaker also shared, “I hope Gege is just taking extra time to recover fully, and it’s not something like his health deteriorating even more. I’m praying for Gege’s better health.”

Article continues after ad

Fans are naturally worried about Gege’s health and praying for his speedy recovery. One fan wrote, “Gege should take an indefinite hiatus if that means he can focus on his health.”

“Get well soon, GOAT Gege. Hopefully, his health doesn’t get worse. He doesn’t need to rush back,” said another.

For more dark sorcery, check out the list of all Jujutsu Kaisen character deaths, the iconic scenes Gege Akutami recreated, and the 10 strongest characters Sukuna defeated.