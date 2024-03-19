Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254: Release date & spoiler speculation

Jujutsu Kaisen is returning with Chapter 254 after a brief hiatus — so here’s the release date and possible spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga surprised the entire fandom with its latest chapter, which declares Atsuya Kusakabe to be the strongest first grade sorcerer. The chapter begins with a brief flashback where Gojo, Nanami, Kusakabe, and Mei Mei discuss who the strongest first-grade sorcerer is.

However, despite everyone’s answer, Kusakabe thinks otherwise. While most of the chapter consists of the one-on-one battle between Sukuna and Maki, Kusakabe lurks in the dark, waiting for the perfect chance to strike down the King of Curses.

As the chapter ends, Maki loses against Sukuna, and Kusakabe is the last one standing. Although all hope lies on his shoulders, Kusakabe is more afraid than he’s ever been.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254 will be released on March 24 at 7am PT. You can find your time zone below:

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254 spoiler speculation

Manga Plus

The upcoming chapter will likely feature Kusakabe vs Sukuna. He has yet to reveal all his powers. Kusakabe fights the curses in the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons. Then, in the Shibuya Incident Arc, he is unlucky enough to encounter Sukuna.

And, let’s face it, comparing him to Sukuna is unfair. After Shibuya, the only time he takes action is in Shinjuku, where he tries to protect Higuruma. However, it’s clear now that Gege Akutami has major plans for this underrated character – he even goes as far as to make Gojo acknowledge Kusakabe’s strength.

Almost everyone has fought and lost against the King of Curses. Now, all hope lies on Kusakabe, who is the last one standing. The other ongoing fight is between Hakari and Uraume. Chapter 252 reveals that they’re still fighting and have sustained minor injuries. However, it’s unclear who has the upper hand.

Gojo’s students are injured at the moment. However, at least Yuji is trying to get back on his feet using Reverse Cursed Technique. The upcoming chapter might feature the young sorcerers who still want to defeat the King of Curses.

The spoilers are usually out a few days before the official release date. We will update this space once we have more information about Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254.