Jujutsu Kaisen goes on hiatus due to Gege Akutami’s sudden illness

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga has announced a new hiatus as a result of Gege Akutami’s sudden illness.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently in the final phase of the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. It is the most exciting fight of the series, beginning with the highly anticipated Gojo vs. Sukuna and continuing with the fight against the strongest, as all sorcerers play their part in the fight.

The latest Chapter 261 features the biggest plot twist in JJK as Yuta takes over Gojo’s body. He has already planned to sacrifice everything for the sake of victory. The upcoming Chapter 262 continues the fight, but it’s only seven pages long.

However, a leaker posted: “Bad news! Akutami Gege has fallen sick, so Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be on break for two weeks.”

Gege was most likely unable to complete Chapter 262 before going on a hiatus. Although fans are itching to see the fight unfold, especially after such a cliffhanger in Chapter 216, they’ve also expressed their concern for the mangaka.

One fan commented: “Color double spread, volume cover, WSJ magazine cover and a chapter. Yeah, he needed this break, man. Hopefully, he gets some rest.”

“I hope he feels better soon. Wishing for his speedy recovery” another wrote.

Considering how much hate has been directed at the mangaka since Gojo’s death, fans have rushed to his defense, with one fan writing, “It’s so disappointing how some of you wish this upon the man. You guys take fiction way too seriously. It isn’t even funny, to be honest. I wish Gege a speedy recovery. Let the man rest.”

The next installment will follow the domain clash between Yuta and Sukuna. Check out the release date and spoiler speculation for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262.

