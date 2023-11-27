Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 244 release date: What happened to Kenjaku?

The recent chapter features Yuta beheading Kenjaku, but is he really dead? Here are the release date and possible spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 244.

Jujutsu Kaisen shocks fans with Yuta’s unexpected attack. Since Takaba was incredibly strong, no one would’ve imagined that he was merely bait, and the plan actually relied on Yuta. However, because Yuta is a special-grade sorcerer, he wouldn’t be capable of landing a sneak attack on Kenjaku.

Since Kenjaku could sense his presence, Takaba distracted the villain and allowed Yuta to go on undetected. When Takaba died, Yuta beheaded Geto’s body, which Kenjaku was possessing. However, there’s more to it than meets the eye.

Kenjaku says what happened was a shame since he was really close to achieving his goal. As the chapter ends, he declares that will shall be carried on. Delve deeper to find out the release date and possible spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 244.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 244 will be released on December 3 at 12am JST. You can find your time zone below:

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 244 spoiler speculation: What to expect

Before the battle of the strongest began, Yuta swore to himself that he wouldn’t allow Gojo to kill his best friend twice. Although Geto’s soul has already died, his body is possessed by the ancient curse user Kenjaku. This is why killing Kenjaku would make Gojo relive the trauma of killing his best friend. Therefore, Yuta didn’t want Gojo to experience that.

In the recent chapter, he fulfilled the promise he made for the sake of his beloved sensei. Although Gojo is dead, Yuta prioritizes his sensei’s dream of freeing Geto from Kenjaku’s clutches. There’s no telling what happened to Kenjaku, but he clearly isn’t dead. It’s also likely that he has a target in mind. After all, Kenjaku switches bodies by transplanting the brain. Yuta beheaded him, but Kenjaku’s brain wasn’t damaged.

At the very least, Kenjaku wouldn’t be able to use Geto’s body. However, knowing how Gege Akutami comes up with unique ways to make his characters suffer, it’s highly likely that Kenjaku’s next target is someone way stronger than Geto. We will update this space when we have more information about Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 244.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.