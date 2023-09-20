Jujutsu Kaisen fans mourn death of their favorite character in chapter 236

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 is the most shocking ever as it confirms the death of a fan-favorite character. Here’s what really happened.

Jujutsu Kaisen ended its previous chapter by almost confirming Gojo’s victory. The battle of the strongest was the most intriguing fight in the series. It ends in chapter 235, where Kusakabe declares Gojo to be the victor.

Gojo had the upper hand throughout the entire battle, so his victory wasn’t all too shocking. Despite several fans worrying over his fate, Gojo was too confident. As such, he launches his most devastating Hollow Purple and blows up Shinjuku with it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, Gojo fans didn’t get to rejoice in his victory for too long before a tragedy struck. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 changes the entire course of the battle. Delve deeper to find out what happened.

Which fan-favorite character dies in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236?

Crunchyroll

Jujutsu Kaisen’s beloved sensei, Satoru Gojo, meets his end in chapter 236.

Gojo has been a fan-favorite character since the very beginning. With his charm, his humor, and his strength, fans can’t find any reason to dislike him.

Gojo was sealed in the Shibuya Incident arc and was freed much later in the series. As soon as he came out, he fought Sukuna in Shinjuku. The battle was incredibly intense, as it should be. One is the strongest sorcerer alive, and the other is the King of Curses.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 confirms his tragic death with panels of his upper body lying lifeless on the ground while the lower half is standing in front of Sukuna. Gojo meets his deceased friends, Geto, Nanami, Haibara, Riko, and Kuroi.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

At first, we see Geto and Gojo in their high school uniform, so it looks like a flashback scene. But we soon learn that he is talking with the spirits of his deceased friends. After he bids farewell to all of them, the scene changes to reality. It’s something Gojo fans would never have wanted to see, no matter what.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Twitter/X is already flooding with fans expressing their remorse over the death of their favorite character. Fans have always been concerned about Gojo’s death, but the previous chapter washed off all their worries when Kusakabe declared Gojo’s victory. However, Sukuna had a trick up his sleeve, which Gojo didn’t see coming. In the end, the strongest sorcerer alive left the world without any regrets and was glad that he died at the hands of someone stronger than him.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

You can check out our other anime coverage here.