Why isn’t there Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 this week?

The manga just concludes its highly-anticipated battle of the strongest. However, just before revealing Megumi’s status, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 has been delayed.

Jujutsu Kaisen finally concluded its battle of the strongest with Gojo’s victory. The intense fight continued for several chapters, with neither side showing signs of backing down, making each chapter extremely unpredictable. The fight has been hinted at ever since the beginning of the series.

However, Gojo finally claims victory with his devastating Unlimited Hollow Technique. The strongest sorcerer alive blows up Shinjuku and everyone on the battlefield, including himself. At the end of the chapter, we see Sukuna completely covered with injuries and a couple of limbs missing.

On the other hand, Gojo doesn’t suffer a lot of injuries since it’s his own cursed energy. The chapter ends with Kusakabe announcing Gojo’s win, but a lot of questions still remain unanswered. Delve deeper to find out why the Jujutsu Kaisen manga delayed chapter 236.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 is delayed because of Gege Akutami’s break

Viz

As per the usual schedule, Gege Akutami takes a break every three weeks. Therefore, chapter 235 was supposed to be delayed instead. However, the mangaka worked really hard to drop one more chapter before his break since it was supposed to conclude the battle of the strongest.

Several mangakas often take breaks between three or four chapters as it helps them take a breather out of their busy schedule. Some also use the time off for research or planning for future plots. Hence, Gege decided to delay Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236, which will most likely begin the transition into a new arc. The chapter is expected to be released on September 24 at 12 a.m. JST.

Now that Sukuna is severely injured and unable to heal, Megumi’s fate hangs in the balance. His soul is still being suppressed by the King of Curses, and getting him out is by no means easy. Sure, it’s difficult to remove Sukuna’s powers from Megumi’s body. However, the real problem is that the young sorcerer is still drowning because of Tsumiki’s death.

Additionally, his soul took a serious hit after Sukuna deflected Gojo’s attack toward him. Therefore, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 will likely reveal what happened to him. We might also find out a few things about the King of Curses.

