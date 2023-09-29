Jujutsu Kaisen: Can Gojo get unsealed? Prison Realm explained

Gojo has finally been sealed inside the Prison Realm in the recent episode of Jujutsu Kaisen. Here’s how the cursed object works.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Shibuya Incident arc is finally taking shape as the villains’ plan succeeds, and they plunge Shibuya into chaos. Now that Gojo has been sealed, the situation in Shibuya is only going to get worse.

The sorcerers have started to take action, but their main goal isn’t to defeat the villains. Instead, they’re prioritizing Gojo’s rescue. As for the strongest sorcerer alive, he knows that things look dire now but has complete faith in his students, so he isn’t worried.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, unsealing Gojo is more challenging than expected. The Prison Realm is a cursed object that can contain even the strongest sorcerer alive. Delve deeper to find out how Prison Realm works in Jujutsu Kaisen and the only way to unseal Gojo.

How does the Prison Realm work in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Crunchyroll

The Prison Realm is a cursed object of exceptional quality that contains a barrier capable of retaining absolutely anything or anyone inside an impenetrable pocket realm. Prison Realm is the final remains of the Buddhist Monk Genshin from the Heian Era, the golden age of Jujutsu.

Article continues after ad

The Prison Realm is referred to as a “taboo object.” However, sealing someone as strong as Gojo isn’t as easy as it seems. He had the potential to escape, so Kenjaku had to trick him using his memories of Geto.

Article continues after ad

The conditions require the target to be kept within a four-meter radius for long enough for the cursed object to take hold. This is only after the gate is open. Once the conditions have been fulfilled, the Prison Realm will capture the target, rendering them unable to move.

Article continues after ad

With the command “gate close,” the sealing is complete, restoring the Prison Realm to its small form and keeping the target inside indefinitely. Time doesn’t pass inside the Prison Realm’s pocket dimension, and the sealed individual is surrounded by dark skeletons and a dreary atmosphere. At any given time, just one person can be contained. Prison Realm cannot be used again unless the person within takes their own life.

Article continues after ad

Warning: major spoilers ahead!

Article continues after ad

How can Gojo get unsealed?

Crunchyroll

Unsealing Gojo from the Prison Realm is difficult but not impossible. However, the process requires a “back gate.” The one that captured Gojo is the “front gate.” Master Tengen tried to hide the presence of Prison Realm by securing the back gate.

However, this failed, and Kenjaku ended up finding the front gate somewhere else in the world. When the Prison Realm seals something, only the one who used the front gate can open it. The one in possession of the back gate cannot open it. Instead, they would have to cancel or nullify the curse within the object.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Tojo’s Inverted Spear of Heaven is capable of nullifying cursed techniques. While Miguel’s Black Rope disrupts and cancels cursed technique effects. However, Gojo either sealed or destroyed the Inverted Spear of Heaven. As for the Black Rope, he got rid of it during his fight with Miguel.

Hence, the only remaining option is Hana Kurusu’s technique. During the Culling Game arc, an ancient Heian-era sorcerer, Angel, has incarnated into Hana’s body and seeks to kill Sukuna, whom they call “Fallen One.” She joins hands with the sorcerers of the current era.

Article continues after ad

Her powers are astounding, as she’s the only sorcerer capable of nullifying cursed techniques. In chapter 221, she uses Jacob’s Ladder to unseal the strongest sorcerer alive.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

See our other JJK coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.