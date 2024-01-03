Jujutsu Kaisen finally confirms controversial Yuji scene

Jujutsu Kaisen manga releases Volume 25, finally confirming the controversial Yuji scene that confused the entire fandom. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

There’s no doubt that Jujutsu Kaisen has its fair share of controversial moments. The complex power system paired with layers of mysteries often creates confusion, only for it to be later on. The manga is in its final stretch, but the series still has not fully revealed Yuji Itadori’s powers.

The series doesn’t follow the conventional plotline when it comes to the protagonist. Therefore, Yuji often gets side-lined by other characters. Nonetheless, he is still well-loved by fans, who want nothing more than to watch him shine in the final battle against the villains.

Before the highly-anticipated Gojo vs Sukuna begins in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222, there is one scene about Yuji that’s extremely confusing. Delve deeper to find more about this controversial Yuji scene from Jujutsu Kaisen and how it hints at his powers. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the manga!

Which controversial Yuji scene is confirmed in Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 25?

Manga Plus

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222 features everyone before the battle of the strongest. Meanwhile, Yuji and Kusakabe spar against each other, and Yuji easily defeats his superior. However, the next moment, he refers to Kusakabe as Itadori. The chances of it being a translation error are slim; otherwise, it would’ve been rectified after all these months.

Therefore, it only leads to one possibility: Yuji and Kusakabe switched bodies. Jujutsu Kaisen officially released Volume 25 this week, and one of the additional arts further confirms this scene.

This art appears right after Chapter 222, where Kusakabe enjoys being in a younger body. There’s also a short text with the art, and Yuji is wearing the same outfit as that chapter. Although there’s no clarity about the technique responsible for switching their bodies, it’s likely one of Yuji’s abilities. Yuji doesn’t switch bodies with anyone after this, but there’s no telling what will happen in the future.

As the battle against the strongest continues, the series gradually unfolds the sorcerer’s plans and the sacrifices they’re making to defeat the villains. Whether it’s the controversial Yuji scene, Gojo’s conversation with Ino, or the task assigned to Toge Inumaki, everything remains a mystery. However, one thing is certain: the conventional standards of the Jujutsu world will not limit Yuji’s powers.

Article continues after ad

