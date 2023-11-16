Jujutsu Kaisen: Mahoraga’s exorcism ritual explained

Jujutsu Kaisen’s recent episode features Mahoraga’s anime debut as Megumi begins an exorcism ritual by summoning him. Here’s how it works.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 had already teased Mahoraga’s appearance last week, and Episode 17 marks its anime debut. Megumi tried to summon a Shikigami several times in dire situations but always stopped before doing it.

Not only that, but Gojo had also warned him against using his “trump card,” and we finally know what that is. An untamed monstrous Shikigami that no sorcerer has been able to exorcise in history is surely something to fear.

The Eight-Handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga is a double-edged sword. Since Megumi cannot control it, he can only summon him for an exorcism ritual. Megumi reveals vital information about his Ten Shadows Technique in the recent episode.

Mahoraga’s exorcism ritual in Jujutsu Kaisen

The inheritor of the Ten Shadows Technique receives two Divine Dogs at a young age. The user can summon other Shikigami for an exorcism ritual. Once defeated, the Shikigami are entirely within their master’s control and can be called upon by making shadowgraphic hand gestures, which project the appropriate familiar’s shadow puppet onto a surface.

The shadows serve as an intermediary for the shikigami conjuration. It reflects the shape of the user’s hand-woven shadow puppet and creates the shikigami from tangible liquid shadows via cursed energy.

After acquiring more Shikigami, the user can repeat the ritual process to exorcise and collect up to ten distinct Shikigami. However, no one in the history of Zenin Clan has been able to tame Mahoraga because of how strong it is.

In the recent episode of Jujutsu Kaisen, Megumi initiates an exorcism ritual for Mahoraga and forces Haruta to participate in the exorcism ritual. Megumi passes out soon after starting the ritual. According to his plan, Mahoraga will kill Haruta and end the ritual. Megumi will also die as a result.

However, Sukuna interfered and didn’t let Mahoraga kill Haruta. He reveals that he still has plans for Megumi and heals him with the Reverse Cursed Technique. He then destroyed the Shikigami himself before losing control of Yuji’s body. Because Sukuna is not a part of the ritual, he defeated Mahoraga just to make it void.

