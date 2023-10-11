How to watch NYCC Dragon Ball Special panel: Streams, Dragon Ball Magic, Budokai 4, more

Brand new Dragon Ball anime content is finally expected to be revealed at New York Comic Con with the rumored announcement of Dragon Ball Magic – here is how you can check it out.

New York Comic Con will be playing host to a major Dragon Ball panel on October 12 and is confirmed to feature a “mysterious” new teaser along with the reveal of developments in the series.

The panel comes amid leaks about an upcoming streaming anime called Dragon Ball Magic and as fans await new information about the upcoming fighting game, Budokai Tenkaichi 4.

Here’s how you can tune in and catch all the action yourself if you can’t be at New York Comic Con in person.

How to stream Dragon Ball panel at New York Comic Con

The panel is set to take place on October 12 at 12:45 pm EST/9:45 am PST, and is scheduled to run approximately one hour.

According to New York Comic Con itself, footage of the panel will be streamed live and on-demand through Popverse.

However, YouTubers such as insider Geekdom101, who leaked info about Dragon Ball Magic, will be streaming the panel live on their channels too.

Leaks have claimed that Dragon Ball Magic will involve Goku and Kaiōshin being turned into kids by a demon and will need to work together to become adults again. The series is not a retelling of GT, but will supposedly incorporate some of its elements.

New information about Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 is also expected to be revealed, especially with the game reportedly featuring a mammoth roster and new gameplay mechanics.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Dragon Ball Super will be coming back anytime soon, so anyone hoping for a return of the DBS anime may want to brace for disappointment. That said, hopefully Magic can fill that gap until the series is ready to come back.

