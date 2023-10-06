Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4’s real name possibly revealed in Bandai trademark

A new Bandai Namco trademark may have revealed Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4’s real name.

The Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi series is finally being resurrected with a fourth installment in the franchise, but it turns out that Bandai Namco could be rebranding it.

In Japan, the series went by Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! instead of Budokai Tenkaichi, with the second title called Sparking! Neo and the third called Sparking! Meteor.

Now, it appears that the next DBZ fighting game will use its Japanese name according to a September 26 trademark filing.

Article continues after ad

Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 could be called Sparking! Zero

As reported by Gematsu, Bandai Namco filed a US trademark for the name Sparking! Zero, suggesting that they could be ditching the Budokai Tenkaichi name.

Article continues after ad

Of course, it’s also possible that this name is a placeholder and it actually ends up being called Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4, or even Budokai Tenkaichi Zero.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

We shouldn’t have much longer to wait for official information, as a large Dragon Ball panel is taking place at New York Comic Con later this month where news about the game is expected.

Article continues after ad

The panel is also rumored to reveal the long-awaited return of Dragon Ball as an anime series in the form of Dragon Ball Magic. While this may be a letdown for those hoping for a return of Dragon Ball Super, it has been leaked that plenty of Super characters will make their game debut in the next Budokai Tenkaichi.

Article continues after ad

Leaks from credible insider Geekdom101 have claimed that the roster will be massive and feature many characters from the Tournament of Power who haven’t been in DB games yet.

Article continues after ad

Until then, be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for more Dragon Ball and anime news.