Dragon Ball Super chapter 97: Release date & spoilers

Dragon Ball Super chapter 96 came out last year, and it definitely left fans at the edge of their seats by setting the stage for the most intense fight sequence of the current arc. So, it makes sense why every Dragon Ball fan is crying for chapter 97 – here’s its release date, time, and leaked spoilers.

Do you remember the villains who played a significant role in the Dragon Ball series, especially in Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball GT? Yes, you’ve guessed it right; we are talking about the Red Ribbon Army, which also appeared in the previous chapter of Dragon Ball Super.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Although fans are aware of Gamma 1 and Gamma 2’s potential, they can get to witness how powerful the Gammas have become over time as they are all set to test their abilities against the monstrous android Cell Max.

Well, the much-awaited Dragon Ball Super Chapter 97 is around the corner, and here, we reveal its exact release date and time, along with the spoilers.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 97 will be released on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 8:00am PDT on Manga Plus and Viz media. You can follow the below given time schedule to keep an eye on the chapter’s release in your region:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

8:00am PDT

11:00am EDT

3:00pm Greenwich Mean Time

4:00pm Central European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Dragon Ball Super chapter 97 spoilers tease several unimaginable transformations

The leaked spoilers reveal that Dragon Ball Super chapter 97 will bring several transformations into the picture that we haven’t got a glimpse of before. Fans who have watched the super successful film of the franchise can also read the upcoming chapter, as it will come with some really impressive transformations of our beloved characters that weren’t part of the film.

Besides that, we’ll see Goten and Trunks fighting the mighty android Cell Max in their Saiyaman forms. Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 will also join them to defeat Cell Max before he awakens completely. Well, that’s because Cell Max is already a powerful entity, and if he gets awakened, he will become even more dangerous and undefeatable.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The chapter will also show Piccolo in action, and along with him, we may also get to see Gohan coming in his beast form to beat Cell Max.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.