Dragon Ball Super manga switches up Cell Max fight by adding more transformations

Previews for chapter 10 of Dragon Ball Super’s manga adaptation of Super Hero have been released, featuring transformations that weren’t included in the film.

The final fight of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has arrived with Gohan, Piccolo, Goten, and Trunks teaming up alongside Gamma 1 & 2 to battle Cell Max.

As the battle builds towards its climax with Gohan unlocking his Beast form, the manga version of the fight has added some additional transformations not seen in the movie.

Article continues after ad

In the anime film, teen versions of Goten and Trunks debut and perform the fusion dance to transform into Gotenks – only to botch the move, becoming a failed fat version. The manga adaptation, however, has given them some extra love.

Article continues after ad

Dragon Ball adds new transformations to Cell Max fight

As translated by Herms on X, formerly known as Twitter, Bulma explains that Goten and Trunks had been grounded for over half a year and haven’t been training.

During the battle, Trunks declines a senzu bean to heal, telling Piccolo that he and Goten will be alright, because they haven’t gone Super Saiyan yet.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

After Gamma 1 notes that Cell Max is still getting used to his awakened power, the group gears up for an all-out attack with the teens transforming into their SSJ forms to take on the android – something notably different than the Dragon Ball movie.

This is where the preview ends, and we still don’t know what other changes the manga has up its sleeve compared to its movie counterpart. Will we end up seeing a properly fused version of Gotenks? Only time will tell.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Of course, with Dragon Ball, there is no “official” canon, so whether you want to go by the movie or manga is completely up to you.

Chapter 10 of the Super Hero arc is scheduled to release on Thursday, September 21st in in V Jump. Be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for all the latest anime news.