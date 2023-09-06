Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 leak reveals new gameplay feature

A new Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 gameplay leak has revealed a new feature that should add a ton of fun to battles between fighters.

Not much is currently known about Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 since its reveal earlier in 2023, but plenty of details have surfaced already, much to the excitement of fans.

So far, a mammoth roster leak has claimed that the roster will be even bigger than Xenoverse 2’s and will feature characters from Dragon Ball Super who have yet to appear in games.

Article continues after ad

If that wasn’t already hype enough, Dragon Ball insider Geekdom101 also shared some info he had learned about the game and one of its new gameplay features.

Article continues after ad

Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 leak reveals new custom feature

According to Geekdom101, Bandai Namco has created some new features for DBZ Budokai Tenkaichi 4, with one of them being tied to aesthetics in the form of custom taunts.

The YouTuber explained that these taunts will kick in when certain characters fight one another, such as having Goku fight Vegeta or Frieza.

Article continues after ad

(segment begins at 4:55)

While the leaker wasn’t clear if these would activate on the character select screen, in battle or right before the fight starts, he was able to provide some examples of how it would play out.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If Goku and Vegeta were to fight, Vegeta will have a voice line that only triggers when he’s about to go against his rival and say something along the lines of, “Oh Kakarot, you want to face me in battle?”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another example cited is if players were to select Hit and Jiren to battle, there could be voice lines referencing Dragon Ball Super episode 101 when they fought.

“It’s going to have fluid, accurate to the story type of thing. It’s something that Capcom has been doing for years,” the insider added.

Bandai Namco/instant-gaming The Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 roster is going to be massive.

Unfortunately, that’s all the info we have right now, but this leaked gameplay feature could also be another reason why manga characters such as Morro and Granolah aren’t planned at the moment.

Article continues after ad

However, if the anime returns and manga characters are introduced, there might be a chance they are added as DLC and make use of this new custom taunt feature.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for more Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 news.