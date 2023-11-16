How Demon Slayer became a global anime phenomenon

Demon Slayer captured the world’s imagination during the pandemic. Three years on, the franchise is still a global phenomenon.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba is one of the most popular anime series right now. With rave reviews, a hit box-office movie, and multiple-awards, it’s clear to see that Demon Slayer transcends borders into pop culture.

With typical Hollywood TV shows and movies growing stale (*cough* Marvel *cough*), and audiences desperate for something fresh and immersive, it’s no wonder that they turned to anime. But what set Demon Slayer apart from the rest?

Article continues after ad

From its unique plot to its award-winning animation, here’s how Ufotable’s Demon Slayer boosted anime onto the main stage as a global phenomenon.

Article continues after ad

What is Demon Slayer about?

Demon Slayer takes place during an alternate version of early 20th-century in Japan (Taisho era), where humans and demons have been engaged in war for centuries. Demons are former humans who possess supernatural abilities, and humans are – of course – just humans.

The story revolves around a young man called Tanjiro Kamado, who lives in a remote mountain village. One day, he returns home to find that his family has been slaughtered by a demon, other than his sister Nezuko. However, things aren’t as they seem: Nezuko has been turned into a demon.

Article continues after ad

Season 1 begins with Tanjiro’s quest to avenge his family and return Nezuko to her human state, by becoming a demon slayer. Four seasons and two movies later, his journey has continued to grip fans for over four years.

Article continues after ad

What makes Demon Slayer so special?

The Demon Slayer series has won multiple awards, including the 4th Crunchyroll Anime Awards (2020) for Anime of the Year and the Japan Academy Prize for Animation of the Year (2021). In fact, at the time of writing this article, it has 14 to its name, which is more than other hit anime series Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen. But it’s more than the awards which make it so special.

Article continues after ad

So, what does? Many fans would agree that one of the best things about Demon Slayer is Ufotable’s incredible animation.

The show predominantly uses a traditional animation style. However, many action sequences – for example, the elemental Breathing Technique attacks – appear as though they were made using watercolors. This is visually striking in the manga – but these elements become even more captivating in the anime format, elevating Demon Slayer into a visual spectacle that stands out among other anime currently airing.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But no matter how good the animation is, it still requires relatable characters that fans can root for and a gripping storyline. Fortunately for Demon Slayer, it has both of these.

Demon Slayer kicks off with the transformation of Tanjiro’s sister, Nezuko, into a demon, and their sibling bond remains a driving force throughout the series. However, the other main characters are also a big draw for fans.

Tanjiro’s unwavering determination to protect his family, his friend Inosuke’s drive to prove himself, and Zenitsu’s ability to overcome crushing anxiety all create the perfect formula for the series to dominate at the box office and become one of the best-selling anime and manga of all time.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Taisho era

Set in Japan’s Taisho era (1912-1925), Demon Slayer depicts a unique period where the country was almost split into two worlds.

In the first world, cities rapidly grew, embracing cutting-edge technologies such as cars, electricity, and radio, seamlessly blending Western attire with traditional Japanese robes. On the other hand, the second world clung to the past, relying on candles for light, fires for cooking and warmth, and walking as the primary mode of transportation. This dualistic setting allows the anime to traverse two distinct worlds simultaneously, offering Tanjiro (and viewers) a plethora of vibrant locations to explore.

Article continues after ad

Demon Slayer arrived at just the right time

Although first released in 2019, Demon Slayer really picked up in 2020. Why? Well, in part thanks to the global pandemic. With everyone stuck at home with nothing to do, this brand-new anime series with its captivating visuals, compelling plot, and endearing characters provided a welcomed escape from the uncertain realities of the world.

Article continues after ad

As well as this, with the series becoming available on platforms like Netflix and Crunchyroll, and the vast majority of the world now with a little too much free time, there was a surge in the use of streaming services worldwide. In other words, Demon Slayer found itself in the right place at the right time.

Article continues after ad

During the pandemic, many people could relate to the series overarching themes of loneliness, friendship and unwavering determination to reach an almost impossible goal. Neatly packaged with traditional Japanese folklore and gorgeous visuals, the series landed at exactly the right time to offer some much-needed escapism. No wonder it achieved such extraordinary success and introduced many non-anime fans into the world of Japanese animation.

Article continues after ad

Now with Netflix, Amazon Prime and other huge platforms jumping onto the anime train, many fans can thank Demon Slayer’s early success for anime’s new found place in pop culture. The Demon Slayer franchise has transcended anime and introduced a global audience into this vibrant world. So, whether it achieved its success through relatable themes, striking visuals or compelling characters, as the series continues to dominate on the global stage, Demon Slayer stands as a testament to the power of the ever-evolving landscape of anime.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

While you wait for Demon Slayer’s next arc, you can check out some of out other anime coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.