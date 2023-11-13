With its humor, action sequences and likeable characters, One Punch Man is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece that can’t be replicated. But these 10 series get pretty close.

If you, like many other anime fans out there, loved One Punch Man, then you’re probably wondering what else is out there that could fill the giant hole Saitama and Genos left behind.

One Punch Man is loved by so many because it’s an anime parody of classic shonen (and seinen) tropes. Saitama – our hero, although you already knew that – is overpowered and indestructible. However, the characters around him have numerous comical failings that provide hours of entertainment.

As anticipation builds for One Punch Man’s Season 3, slated for 2024, we’ve compiled a list of our top 10 anime recommendations. Ranging from eccentric characters to captivating superhero sagas, we think that you’ll love these picks if you loved One Punch Man.

10 anime to watch if you like One Punch Man

If you loved the comedic action, terrifying monsters or even the collection of quirky characters in One Punch Man, we have your next anime series binge sorted.

Here are our top ten series for fans of the seinen show.

10. Samurai Flamenco

Just like One Punch Man, 2013 series Samurai Flamenco revolves around the lives of everyday people who become superheroes.

Saitama allegedly gains his super strength with his infamous 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 100 squats and a 10K run every single day. But in Samurai Flamenco, main character Masayoshi Hazama becomes a superhero the old fashioned way – by fighting crime in the streets.

The plot revolves around a male model, Masayoshi Hazama, who decides he wants to become a superhero. Although he doesn’t have superpowers or immense wealth, he tries to stop criminals anyway, which leads to many hilarious scenarios.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll and Funimation

9. My Hero Academia

With six seasons and 138 episodes, My Hero Academia is an immensely popular shonen action anime about teenage superheroes.

My Hero Academia is an obvious choice if you like One Punch Man. Both have a large cast of superheroes with unique abilities. However, where One Punch Man breaks boundaries and turns traditional shonen tropes on their head, My Hero Academia showcases all of them in full animated glory.

The show follows a young boy, Izuku Midoriya, who dreams of becoming a superhero, even though he’s born without any powers. However, one day, his life changes when he meets his childhood hero.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll, Funimation and Hulu

8. The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

Just like One Punch Man, this lighthearted comedy questions whether being an overpowered superhero is actually worth it.

The plot follows Kusou Saiki, a young man who was born with incredible powers, including telepathy and x-ray vision. But while everyone in his universe is in awe of his incredible abilities – just like OPM’s Saitama – Kusou views them as a curse that brings him nothing but trouble.

With its simple storyline and a huge variety of jokes, watch as Kusou’s attempts to lead an ordinary life prove harder than he imagined, as his superpowers attract the attention of a variety of hilarious foes.

Available to watch on: Netflix and Funimation

7. Jujutsu Kaisen

Just like One Punch Man, Jujutsu Kaisen is an immensely popular anime that deals with a main protagonist that’s been thrust into the spotlight due to his immense (if a little unorthodox) abilities.

The story follows Yuji Itadori, an ordinary high school student with exceptional athletic abilities. However, his life changes when he crosses paths with Megumi Fushiguro, a Jujutsu Sorcerer who’s searching for a special grade cursed object: Ryomen Sukuna’s finger. After Itadori decides to eat the finger to save his friends, he gains cursed energy himself as Sukuna’s vessel, and joins Jujutsu High as a first year sorcerer.

Filled with action, comedy and incredible characters, Jujutsu Kaisen is a must-watch for any action fan.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll, Funimation and Netflix

6. Gintama

Gintama, or Silder Soul, is another anime series filled with humor and loveable characters. Airing between 2005 and 2021, this popular anime is perfect for anyone who loves One Punch Man.

Instead of superheroes, Gintama provides a slice of history with a twist. Taking place in a version of late-Edo Japan where aliens have taken over the world, the story follows the life of former rebel samurai Gintoki Sakata. Once a legendary fighter, Gintoki now takes any work he can find. But he hasn’t forgotten his training or the way of the sword.

Just like One Punch Man, this is a hilarious action series that will leave you wanting more with every episode. Although, with nine seasons, it might be a little too long for you to binge watch in one go.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

5. Full Metal Panic!

One Punch Man’s most popular element is probably Saitama and Genos’ unorthodox friendship. They’re polar opposites. Genos is a straight-faced cyborg that usually goes in for the overkill. Whereas Saitama may as well be living in a simulation – nothing ever seems to phase him.

So if you like One Punch Man for the comical duo, then you’ll love Full Metal Panic. The series revolves around super-serious undercover anti-terrorist agent Sousuke, who’s infiltrated Jindai High School, and hot-headed high school student Kaname Chidori.

They’re also an odd pair. However, in this fantastic action series, their dynamic works perfectly to make Full Metal Panic! definitely worth a watch.

Available to watch on: ITVX and Crunchyroll

4. Aggretsuko

Netflix series Aggretsuko was one of the platform’s early attempts at anime when it debuted in 2018. Now, five seasons and 50+ episodes later, it has a cult following worthy of One Punch Man’s own fanbase.

The story follows an adorable red panda called Retsuko who’s struggling with pent up emotions. But instead of lashing out at innocent bystanders, she decides to sing at her favorite karaoke bar instead.

While it isn’t an action series, Aggretsuko is an excellent comedy that mirrors Saitama’s own quarter-life Crisis and battle with pent up emotions. So, if you enjoyed One Punch Man for its relatable look at Saitama’s life, then this show is definitely for you.

Available to watch on: Netflix

3. Assassination Classroom

Just like One Punch Man (and some other entries on this list), Assassination Classroom’s plot revolves around an overpowered protagonist yearning for a challenge.

While Saitama and Genos battle mysterious monsters, Koro-sensei decides to train a group of young assassins to kill him before their school year is up, or else he’ll destroy the Earth.

This shonen parody series shares the same kind of humor as One Punch Man, and therefore is the perfect show to watch for any fans of the series.

Available to watch on: Funimation and Crunchyroll

2. The Devil is A Part-Timer!

Comedy is a running theme on this list. And it’s no wonder, because One Punch Man is one of the most hilarious action anime series of all time.

Just like One Punch Man, The Devil is a Part-Timer! takes ordinary life experiences and incorporates supernatural elements. The plot revolves around a version of Satan who ends up in Japan without any magic to return to hell, so he’s forced to work part time in a fast food joint.

However, unlike most people who’ve ever worked in the fast food industry, he takes his normal human job way too seriously, with some hilarious results.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

1. Mob Psycho 100

The final entry on our list is Mob Psycho 100. Both beloved shows have very similar elements: overpowered protagonists, mind-bending action sequences, and a poignant look at how someone can struggle to fit into their environment. And its no surprise, because Mob Psycho 100’s manga was illustrated by the same person.

The plot follows a seemingly average middle school boy called Shigeo Kageyama, nicknamed Mob. However, he has immense psychic abilities. To keep in control of that power, he is forced to live life under an emotional shackle. But, just like as in One Punch Man, things never go quite as planned.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

There you have it, our Top 10 picks for anime series that you might love if you enjoyed One Punch Man. With quirky humor, often overpowered main characters and relatable real life themes, we’re sure that at least one of these titles will capture the same magic that drew you to Saitama and Genos’ world.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.

