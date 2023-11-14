Top 5 best anime podcasts

If you’re eager to dive deeper into anime, check out these five anime podcasts that definitely deserve a listen.

Are you wondering how you can keep up with your favorite anime and manga while you’re out and about?

It’s a problem all anime fans run into, but don’t worry! Anime podcasts are the perfect resource for anyone looking to stay on top of popular shows, the latest news, or engage in discussions about their favorite series.

Article continues after ad

There’s lots of podcasts out there. However, we’ve chosen the top five podcasts for you. So, if you’re desperate to dive deeper into your favorite series or catch insights into the intricacies behind popular shows, make sure to check them out.

Article continues after ad

5 great anime podcasts

Discover’s our selection of the top five anime podcasts, chosen for their engaging content and discoverability.

With a mix of episode and chapter recaps, news coverage, insightful discussions, and, of course, a fair share of spoilers, these English-language podcasts are your ideal companions for staying on top of the latest in Japanese animation and manga. So, let’s begin.

Article continues after ad

Otaku Spirit

Otaku Spirit is a popular anime podcast that focuses on anime culture, featuring episode reviews, news and plenty of discussion about all your favourite elements.

Run by fans (hosts Andrew and Chris) for the fans, Otaku Spirit proudly describes itself as a podcast “devoted to bringing the best of anime, new and old” to its audience. With an insightful perspective and feel-good vibes, this podcast stands apart from the rest. This is because it caters to both beginners just dipping their toes into the anime world and seasoned veterans alike.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Available on: Apple, Spotify and YouTube

The Anime Nostalgia Podcast

Another well-known podcast – with plenty of episodes to keep you busy for hours – The Anime Nostalgia Podcast does exactly what its name suggests.

Are you a fan of classic anime and manga? Or are you wondering whether your childhood favorites were really as good as you remember them? Hosted by Dawn – a self-proclaimed anime grandma – The Anime Nostalgia Podcast provides a mix of anime history, reviews of old-school titles, interviews with fans and other aspects of anime fandom.

Article continues after ad

Thanks to the evergreen nature of classic series like Sailor Moon, you can enjoy the episodes time and time again and discover hundreds of great new (well, old) anime series.

Article continues after ad

Available on: Spotify and Apple

Shonen Tapes

The Shonen Tapes podcast provides a deep dive into all your favorite anime series. And with new episodes coming out every week, you’ll always have something to listen to.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The podcast is designed to feel like you’re hanging out with friends, discussing popular anime shows and tackling topics like One Piece Live Action, and Hell’s Paradise vs Chainsaw Man.

Article continues after ad

Over the years, they’ve had various special guests, making this the go-to podcast for fans. So, whether you’re a long-time fan or just starting out, this podcast keeps it real and welcoming.

Article continues after ad

Available on: Spotify, Apple, Audible and YouTube

Kawaii-FI Radio

From shiny new releases to classic series like Cowboy Bebop, Kawaii-Fi discusses all things anime and manga (as well as Otaku culture).

Australia-based hosts Kyle, Emma, Kenny and the rest of the Kawaii-Fi Radio crew provide you with all the info you need to know about the latest series, as well as underrated gems, in the anime world. So, if you’re someone who doesn’t know what to watch next, then this podcast is definitely one for you.

Article continues after ad

Plus, it’s available on so many different podcast channels, you’ll be able to tune in wherever you go.

Article continues after ad

Available on: Spotify, Apple, Audible and YouTube

Shoujo Sundae

While most podcasts on this list lean towards the popular shonen genre, primarily targeting teenage boys, our final recommendation caters to a different demographic: shoujo.

Shoujo anime titles like Ouran High School Host Club and Fruits Basket tend to be favorites among teen girls. Enter Shoujo Sundae, proudly claiming the title of the most #kawaii podcast, making it an ideal choice for fans of these popular titles.

Article continues after ad

Hosted by Chika and Giana, the podcast takes a deep dive into episodes of popular anime series. It dissects them into categories for discussions on symbolism, positive and negative aspects, and other key elements. Plus, with new episodes dropping every Sunday, Shoujo Sundae is the perfect podcast destination for young women who have a passion for anime.

Article continues after ad

Available on: Spotify, Apple and YouTube

In the vast landscape of podcasts exploring Japanese anime, manga, and Otaku culture, the options are seemingly endless. Yet, we believe that these five podcasts serve as an excellent entry point for anyone with a passion for anime. We hope you find them as enjoyable and rewarding as we did. Happy listening!

Article continues after ad

You can read more anime news here.