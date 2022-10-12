“He’s a hero” Yu-Gi-Oh author reportedly died trying to save people from drowning

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at [email protected]

Kazuki Takahashi, the creator of Yu-Gi-Oh, reportedly died attempting to save another person swimming from drowning at Mermaid’s Groto in Okinawa, Japan.

Yu-Gi-Oh is a massive franchise that originally debuted as a serialized manga. The series developed further, with anime adaptations, spin-offs, and a massive trading card game. On July 2022, Yu-Gi-Oh creator Kazuki Takahashi was proclaimed dead.

His exact reason for death at the time wasn’t known at the time, but speculations were made. A local citizen discovered Takahashi’s body wearing scuba gear, and officials confirmed the body.

Many assumed the mangaka drowned while going out snorkeling alone – but on October 11, new evidence was revealed to the public.

Yu-Gi-Oh creator dove in to save others

According to a report from the US military’s newspaper, Kazuki Takahashi dove into incredibly dangerous waters in an attempt to save other swimmers.

During the incident, three individuals were struggling in the riptide. Waves were crashing in, creating whirlpools that dragged in the swimmers. Trained scuba diving instructor and U.S. military officer Major Robert Bourgeau dove straight in, and rescued the three from drowning

Shutterstock: Peter Endig Kazuki Takahashi died at age 60

While the officer was rescuing them, Kazuki Takahashi also dove in, attempting to aid in the rescue. Unfortunately, witnesses claim they never saw him surface. Kazuki Takahashi drowned, and his body was found washed ashore two days later.

Bourgeau was not aware of Takahashi’s attempt during the ordeal, but called the author a hero.

“He died trying to save someone else,” the major mourned.

Kazuki Takahashi’s impacted the world in an amazing way. The gift of Yu-Gi-Oh is one that will always be remembered. And though Takahashi has passed, fans take solace in the fact that he died a hero.