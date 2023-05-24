Eiichiro Oda reveals how One Piece will end

As One Piece enters its Final Saga, fans are curious about its ending more than ever. The manga author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda may not have given many hints about the world’s mysteries, but he reveals how One Piece will end.

As a story spanning over two decades, One Piece is finally reaching its final stage. The Final Saga is unveiling several mysteries one by one, but it has barely scratched the surface even now.

Fans still want answers regarding the mysteries of the Void Century, the last island Laughtale and the legendary treasure One Piece.

Since the truth about the world remains a secret, fans are all the more curious to see how everything will turn out in the end. Here’s how One Piece will end, according to Eiichiro Oda.

Oda states One Piece will end with a huge banquet

Oda is particularly famous for rarely killing characters. Most die in flashbacks but not in the present timeline. What’s more, he even brings those back to life after giving them fatal injuries.

He explains that he doesn’t like killing off characters because he loves to end all sagas with banquets. However, if people were to die, then holding a banquet shortly afterwords wouldn’t feel right.

He further explains that a big party is his ideal form of friendship, and he wants to end One Piece in the same way. Therefore, it’s certain that the series will draw its conclusion as the Straw Hats and their friends enjoy a big banquet after completing their voyage.

The significance of banquets in the series

After every major battle, the Straw Hats attend a banquet and kindle their friendship with the inhabitants of the islands they visit. It also helps lighten the mood after a lot of struggles. However, these banquets aren’t just for fun.

These banquets serve to complete a significant theme in the narrative, in which the people of a newly liberated island are allowed to live freely and luxuriously for the first time in a long time.

Whether it is Arabasta, Skypiea, or even Wano, these banquets mark the beginning of the residents’ new lives as they bid farewell to their saviours.

