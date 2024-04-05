Akira Toriyama’s last words to One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda revealed

Akira Toriyama’s heartwarming last words to One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda have been revealed after the author’s death.

Akira Toriyama is one of the biggest names in the manga industry, having created the trail-blazing Dragon Ball franchise. On March 1, 2024, the legendary mangaka died, leaving thousands of fans around the world heartbroken. Ever since, there have been countless tributes to him and his work.

Several other mangakas also paid respect to the late creator, hailing him and his work as an inspiration. One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, in particular, was very affected by Toriyama’s death. Oda has always been very vocal about his respect towards Toriyama and how Dragon Ball inspired him as a shonen mangaka.

Their bond was always heartwarming to their fans. But the revelation of Toriyama’s last words to Eiichiro Oda magnifies their relationship in the eyes of fans.

The last time Toriyama and Oda met for an interview, Toriyama said to Oda, “Oda-kun. There’s nothing else for me to say! My own child also reads One Piece really voraciously, too. So, I also read it… and I really understood why everyone was crazy about One Piece! So, just keep doing your best from now on!!”

Toriyama’s last words to Oda really hit hard now that a month has passed since the author’s death. It’s very clear how Oda has been so affected by Toriyama’s death since he took a three-week long hiatus, following the heartbreaking incident. Oda also clarified to fans how Toriyama’s death affected him and pushed him to take care of his health more.

Throughout his career, Oda spoke highly of Toriyama in many events and interviews. The Dragon Ball creator also always acknowledged Oda’s brilliance as a writer and the impact of One Piece in the world of manga and industry. Their respectful bond was also translated through their works when Luffy and Goku met each other in a special crossover episode.

Today, April 5, is Akira Toriyama’s birthday and fans are taking this day to remember the legendary mangaka and his heartwarming last words to Eiichiro Oda.