 Classic Pokemon anime scene of Ash being a bad Trainer goes viral - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Classic Pokemon anime scene of Ash being a bad Trainer goes viral

Published: 12/Oct/2020 23:01

by Brent Koepp
ash with pigeot pokemon
The Pokemon Company / Bulbapedia

Share

Pokemon Anime

A classic moment from the Pokemon anime went viral online after fans re-discovered Ash Ketchum being a poor Trainer. The heartbreaking moment has left one monster stranded all alone for decades.

The Pokemon anime first aired on television in 1997. The lovable series quickly exploded into a cultural phenomena, and became the highest-grossing media franchise in the entire world in 2020.

Advertisement

Decades later, a scene from season two has gone viral on Reddit as fans question protagonist Ash Ketchum’s decision to abandon one of his monsters. However, is there more to the story than meets the eye?

ash saying goodbye to pidgeot
The Pokemon Company
Ash says goodbye to his Pidgeot in the classic anime episode.

Pokemon anime scene goes viral

The scene in particular is from season two episode one, Pallet Party Panic, which made its debut in North America on December 4, 1999. After Ash defeats a Fearow in battle, he leaves his Pidgeot behind to protect the Pidgey and Pidgeotto flocks.

Advertisement

However, the Trainer infamously tells his ‘mon “we’ll be back as soon as we get Professor Oak’s Pokeball. See you soon, Pidgeot!” Only, Ketchum never actually returned for the bird.

A post on the r/Pokemon subreddit went viral on October 11 when one user questioned the character’s actions. “I hate that Ash promised to come back and get Pidgeot after returning from the Orange Archipelago but he never did,” ‘eeeeeep‘ wrote.

The Pokemon fan further explained their gripes with the beloved Trainer. “Earlier in the same episode, Pidgeotto had taken a Poison Sting for Ash, with Misty commenting how loyal it was. After evolving, Pidgeot stays behind with Ash pledging to return. It sucks Ash never even went back. Come on, it was the second Pokemon you caught man, do better!”

Advertisement

I hate that Ash promised to come back and get Pidgeot after returning from the Orange Archipelago but he never did… from pokemon

It turns out there is more to the story. Several other users pointed out that in the Japanese version of the episode, Ash doesn’t actually say he will return to fetch his Pidgeot. 4kids, the company responsible for making the English dubs, actually added the extra lines in for the North American version.

The addition of dialogue drastically changes the tone and direction of the story. Hilariously, when fans asked why the company would make such a change, one person replied, “Because we need to teach western kids how to make empty promises.”

This isn’t the first time the anime scene has gone viral. In fact, Pokemon fans have been talking about it for years. The classic moment has even been made into a meme, such as a comical video in 2019 that depicted the bird waiting for his owner to return.

Advertisement

An Over-exaggeration of Ash’s Pidgeot’s Suffering from pokemon

While it appears that Ash Ketchum has been vindicated from the accusations of being a bad Trainer, the moment is still pretty sad considering it’s the second monster he ever caught.

Despite airing over two decades ago, various scenes from the classic anime have continued to go viral years later. Such as a Team Rocket rant that is comically adult.

Advertisement
Pokemon

UFC fighter wants to complete the Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex

Published: 12/Oct/2020 14:49 Updated: 12/Oct/2020 14:51

by Paul Cot
AOL Sports

Share

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon trainers come in all shapes, sizes, races, and nationalities. Those who play the popular Pokemon games come from all walks of life and that even includes UFC fighters.

You would think people who fight in a cage for a living wouldn’t be the type to want to complete the ever-growing Pokedex, but KB Bhullar is the exception. In a scrum during the build-up to his October 10th fight on the UFC Fight Island 5 card, he couldn’t help but talk about his Pokemon hobby.

Advertisement

“I just finished sitting on a unicorn floaty playing my Nintendo Switch in the pool,” the MMA fighter shared. Later in the scrum, a reporter asked “The Bengal” what game he was playing. “I was playing Pokemon Shield. I’m trying to complete the Pokedex right now, it’s a big thing. It’s a big goal of mine. If there’s a goal of mine this trip, it’s that.”

Another reporter queried whether his goal should be winning the fight, to which Bhullar clarified: “Win at all costs, that is the primary goal. Then secondarily we’ve got to complete that Pokedex, man.”

Advertisement

Pokemon trainer or fighter?

Usually, during fight week, the fighters are asked fighting related topics but in this instance, a couple of the reports seemed intrigued about Bhullar’s other eye-opening hobby. One asked how much he had completed.

“I had the Isle of Armor open up (the Pokemon Sword and Shield first DLC). I paid an extra 40 bucks to download that, so now I’ve opened up a whole new avenue of Pokemon over there. But I’d say I’m at like 65%, I think. I’ve been hammering away in the morning, it’s been going good.”

The questions about Pokemon didn’t stop there, though. He was then asked if he has completed the Pokedex in any other games. “I haven’t, no. Because my parents always took away my Gameboy away as a kid because I got too into it.”

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Bhullar lost his fight but this was against Tom Breese who is a UFC veteran. That was Bhullar’s first loss in an MMA fight which now takes his professional record to 8-1.

Hopefully, the Canadian will get another chance in the UFC and he’ll get to complete that Pokedex soon. After all, Pokemon Sword and Shield’s second DLC, The Crown Tundra, is coming out on October 22.