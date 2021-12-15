Crunchyroll to stream Attack on Titan OADs for first time ever

Attack on Titan fans, rejoice! The elusive OADs for the beloved anime series are finally available on Crunchyroll in their entirety, just before season 4’s launch next month.

The Attack on Titan anime is officially wrapping up with Season 4 Part 2 on January 9, 2022.

To celebrate the end of this iconic series, Crunchyroll is giving fans what they’ve been scouring the internet to find for nearly ten years: all 8 of the Attack on Titan OADs in one place.

That’s right; Jeagerists and Scout Regiment members alike will finally get the entirety of what AoT has to offer with special side stories centering on its main characters.

Advertisement

All 8 Attack on Titan OADs available soon on Crunchyroll

There are 8 OADs (original anime DVDs) for Attack on Titan in total, many of which couldn’t be found to watch officially online for much of the show’s lifetime, thus far.

Traditionally, OADs aren’t broadcast on television as part of an official anime series; instead, they’re generally made for home video release, and are often based on light novels or bonus manga adaptations from an existing property.

In this case, 5 of the Attack on Titan OADs are based on spinoff manga and novel series from AoT screenwriter Hiroshi Seko and mangaka Yasuko Kobayashi.

As such, it’s been difficult for fans to watch them outside Japan… but starting December 19, 2021, they’ll all be available to watch on Crunchyroll.

Advertisement

The eight OADs act as special episodes focusing on events outside of AoT’s main story. The episodes and their titles are as follows:

Episode 1 – Ilse’s Notebook: Memoirs of a Scout Regiment Member

Episode 2 – The Sudden Visitor: The Torturous Curse of Youth

Episode 3 – Distress

Episode 4 – No Regrets: Part 1

Episode 5 – No Regrets: Part 2

Episode 6 – Lost Girls: Wall Sina, Goodbye: Part 1

Episode 7 – Lost Girls: Wall Sina, Goodbye: Part 2

Episode 8 – Lost Girls: Lost in the Cruel World

These episodes are perfect for fans who are interested in seeing what led up to Levi’s induction into the Scouts, or those simply wanting a goofy reprieve from the show’s life-threatening events with a good, old-fashioned cooking contest among friends.

The OADs will receive dubbed versions in late 2022 and will also be available to stream via Funimation.