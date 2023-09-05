Chainsaw Man chapter 142 delay & new release date confirmed

Chainsaw Man chapter 142 was expected to be released this week, but unfortunately, the manga went on a hiatus – however, the good news is that we know the release date for the delayed chapter.

In the previous chapter, we see Denji trying to lead an everyday life alongside Nayuta. The duo also shares some happy moments together. In contrast, the chapter takes a drastic turn when we see several devil hybrids discussing their plan.

With each chapter, there comes a different threat, so, indeed, Denji will have to come back in his Chainsaw Man avatar to fight against evil.

So, when do we get our hands on Chainsaw Man chapter 142?

Chainsaw Man Chapter 142 release date and time

Chainsaw Man Chapter 142 will be released on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 8:00am Pacific Time on the digital manga platforms. If you want to learn about the timings in your time zone, kindly follow the below schedule:

8:00am PDT

10:00am CST

11:00am EST

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

Denji and Nayuta spend time together in the last chapter

Denji and Nayuta visit the supermarket, where Denji comes across Chainsaw Man Curry Buns. After that, he sees some public safety people fighting a giant devil, but the scene does not bother him because he doesn’t want to get back to his hybrid identity.

After spending a whole day as a normal human, Denji asks Nayuta if he made the correct choice. He asks her if he would be happier when he gets a regular job. Seeing his hopelessness, Nayuta says that she will be there for him always, and that will definitely make him happy. After that, they both sleep together, surrounded by their four-legged furry friends.

The other day, we saw Miri, Barem, and two hybrids talking about the plan they wanted to execute on the Chainsaw Man Church’s worship day. Barem looks eager to see Denji’s Chainsaw Man form.

While Miri doesn’t look convinced by their plan, Barem and the other hybrids keep talking about their weapon and devil identity. Barem also says that they are born only to kill, so no matter how many people they murder, god will never punish them.

