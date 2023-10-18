What time is Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix on Netflix?

The wait is nearly over for fans eagerly counting down the days until Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix premieres on Netflix – here’s the exact release time for Ubisoft’s much-anticipated anime series.

First announced by renowned producer Adi Shankar in 2021 (known for his work on Netflix’s critically acclaimed Castlevania), the series is a spin-off from Ubisoft’s Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon.

Directed by Love, Death & Robot’s Medhi Leffad, the series comprises of six episodes designed to plunge viewers into a reimagining of 1992 where a tech company called Eden reigns supreme, utilizing mass surveillance to govern its citizens.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Cybernetically enhanced super-soldier Dolph Laserhawk, portrayed by Nathaniel Curtis, stands as the main protagonist of this dark and dystopian world. Betrayed by his former boyfriend, Alex Taylor, Dolph finds himself incarcerated within the impenetrable walls of Eden’s maximum-security prison. Join him as he’s forced to lead a motley crew of outcasts through a series of heart-pounding missions brimming with explosives, suspense and the thrill of the unexpected that are guaranteed to keep fans perched at the edge of their seats.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix release time on Netflix

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix will premiere at 12am PT on October 19 on Netflix.

Article continues after ad

Now the countdown has begun, fans don’t have long to wait before they can embark on Fall’s biggest adventure. However, its exact release time depends on your time zone, so you can find your location and when the series will drop below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix will be a defining moment for both anime and gaming enthusiasts alike. With the show paying homage to beloved characters from the Ubisoft universe, fans can look forward to encountering iconic figures from franchises like Rayman, Beyond Good & Evil, and even Assassin’s Creed, but with a quirky twist. Be sure to set your alarm for October 19 for this exciting debut.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

One Piece anime and live-action differences | One Piece treasure | Fall 2023 anime list | Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya opening | Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo’s arm | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime