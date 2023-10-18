Captain Laserhawk anime to get a Boys’ Love manga makeover

Tokyopop has unveiled exciting new Boys’ Love (BL) manga inspired by Netflix’s Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix.

Tokyopop, celebrated for its Assassin’s Creed graphic novels, is poised to revolutionize the anime world with a thrilling new Boys’ Love manga adaptation. Inspired by Netflix’s much-anticipated series, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, which launches on October 19, this manga promises a fresh perspective on Ubisoft’s beloved characters. Delve into their backstories, discover their motivations, and experience more unforgettable moments beyond the anime.

Adi Shankar (known for Castlevania and Devil May Cry), brings you Ubisoft’s latest TV foray. Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix unfolds in an alternate version of 1992, transforming the United States into the dystopian technocracy, Eden. At the heart of the story is Dolph Laserhawk, a super-soldier betrayed and imprisoned within Eden’s high-security prison, Supermaxx. Join Dolph and his ragtag team of fellow inmates as they embark on a series of heart-pounding, pulse-racing missions to survive.

Captain Laserhawk getting a Boys’ Love manga

The 176-page graphic novel adaptation will hit bookshelves on December 12, 2023. And it’s available for pre-order now.

Authored by GLAAD Media Award-nominee Ben Kahn and illustrated by Bayou Kun, the manga promises to capture the essence of the anime and unveil Dolph’s tragic backstory. So, as you enjoy it on Netflix, why not prepare for another journey through the neon-soaked, early-’90s-inspired universe?

The BL manga adaptation will hit bookshelves just in time for Christmas. It offers fans an opportunity to delve even deeper into the life of Dolph Laserhawk, providing insights into his past and the events that led him to where he is today.

As the release date approaches, the anticipation for this adaptation continues to grow. Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix in manga form offers a unique lens through which fans can explore the characters and the world they adore, ensuring a deeper and more immersive connection to the series. For viewers and readers alike, this expansion of the Blood Dragon universe promises to be nothing short of extraordinary. Stay tuned for more updates, as the journey is just beginning.

