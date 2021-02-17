When is the Dota 2 anime coming to Netflix? Dragon’s Blood release date, trailer, plot

It’s been announced that Dota 2 will be getting an animated Netflix series called Dragon’s Blood, and we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about it.

Following news of several Netflix series based on games like Assassin’s Creed, Resident Evil, and Devil May Cry, it’s now been revealed that Netflix will also be getting an animated series based on Valve’s wildly popular franchise Dota.

Dota 2 is a MOBA game that was originally released back in 2013, and has gone on to become one of the largest games in the world; tens of millions of viewers tune in to watch The International championship each year.

The upcoming Netflix series will be made in collaboration with Valve, while the animation will be handled by Studio MIR, a South Korean studio that previously worked on The Legend of Korra, The Boondocks, and Voltron: Legendary Defender.

We’ve gathered all the information you need to know about Dota: Dragon’s Blood below, from the Netflix show’s release date to trailers and plot details.

Dota: Dragon’s Blood release date

Fans who are eager to find out if the new animated series will do Dota justice won’t have too long to wait, as it will be available to stream on Netflix from Thursday, March 25, 2021.

It’s expected that all eight episodes will arrive on the streaming service at the same time, meaning gamers will have some serious binge-watching in store for them.

Dota: Dragon’s Blood trailer

Alongside the release date, Netflix also shared a first-look trailer. It gives us a glimpse of the anime-inspired art style we can expect from Dota: Dragon’s Blood, as well as some epic dragon-slaying action.

Another teaser trailer is expected to be released on February 19, 2021, while the main trailer should arrive on March 2, 2021. At that point, we’ll likely have a much better idea of what the series will be about.

Dota: Dragon’s Blood plot

Dragon’s Blood will focus on Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the Scourge from the face of the world. After encounters with a powerful and ancient eldwurm, Davion becomes tangled up in events far bigger than he could have ever imagined.

It’s not just Davion that Dota fans can look forward to, as the series will also heavily feature Mirana, the Princess of the Moon. She’s described as being on a secret mission of her own that will have a big impact on the Dragon Knight’s story.

“Fans will love how we’ve imagined the Dota 2 universe and woven together an epic, emotional, and adult-oriented story about some of their favorite characters,” said Ashley Edward Miller, who will serve as showrunner and producer.

“The cinematic animation, acting, and music are simply next level and I’m grateful to Valve for supporting our creative ambitions.”

We’ll keep this page updated when new Dota: Dragon’s Blood information or trailers get announced, so make sure you check back soon.