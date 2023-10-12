10 best anime series of Summer 2023

Summer 2023 is officially over, and it has been an incredible season for anime fans – so here’s a list of top 10 best anime series.

Summer season has officially ended, concluding a lot of incredible anime series as we make way for Fall 2023. Whether it is sequels such as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 and Bleach TYBW Part or new series such as Zom 100 or My Happy Marriage, there’s no shortage of terrific anime series that aired last season.

As usual, the last season features a few dozen series covering a wide range of genres and demographics. Whether it’s sequels or new additions to the anime world, most of them caught fans’ attention.

Fall season has already begun as almost all the new series have made their debut, and they’re already gathering quite the hype. Here’s a look at the ten best anime series that came out in Summer 2023.

10. Link Click Season 2

Crunchyroll

Fans all over the world have praised Link Click for its heartwarming plot and endearing characters. It is an original Chinese Donghua series. The series follows the lead characters, Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang, as they access the past through images at the request of customers looking for closure or solutions to solve their difficulties in the present. The second season of this anime series aired in Summer 2023. Link Click is also confirmed to have a Season 3, but it doesn’t have a release date yet.

9. Baki Hanma Season 2

Netflix

Baki Hanma is a Netflix series based on Keisuke Itagaki’s manga Grappler Baki series of books. Season 2 depicts the legendary father-son battle between Baki Hanma and Yujiro Hanma. Fans get to watch Baki exact revenge on Yuujirou Hanma, also known as the Strongest Creature on Earth and the father of his longtime foe, Yuujirou Hanma. Netflix has yet to renew the series for its third season.

8. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2

Crunchyroll

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation follows a jobless and hopeless man who reincarnates in a fantasy world while keeping the memories of his past life. Living under the name Rudeus Greyrat, he is determined to live without regrets. Season 2 continues his story as he is now a grown teenager. The series aired 12 episodes.

7. Rurouni Kenshin: Meiji Kenkaku Romantan (2023)

Crunchyroll

Rurouni Kenshin manga is a Shonen classic series that debuted in 1994 in the Weekly Shonen Jump. It was adapted into an anime in 1996 while the manga was still being published. Over the years, the franchise had several sequels, side stories, and even live-action movies. As such, Summer 2023 blessed anime fans with the original anime reboot that will retell the story of the great Battousai. The series is currently ongoing, as it’s scheduled for 24 episodes.

6. Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Crunchyroll

Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata’s popular manga series made its anime debut in July. As the series grew in popularity, fans were drawn in by the original plot and appealing character design. The story follows Akira Tendo, who is relieved over the fact that zombies have overrun his city since it means he doesn’t have to go to work anymore. The series aired nine episodes before going on an indefinite hiatus, thereby delaying the last three episodes.

5. Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Crunchyroll

Horimiya anime debut in 2021 disappointed fans as the series adapts the manga in a mere 13 episodes, excluding many fun moments. However, a side story was soon announced, which was confirmed to adapt all the remaining chapters that weren’t in the main anime. With this, Horimiya: The Missing Pieces does justice to the beautiful story. Since the manga is already over, there won’t be another season of Horimiya.

4. My Happy Marriage

Netflix

My Happy Marriage is a new addition to the Shoujo genre. Although the series has a manga, the anime follows closely to the light novel. My Happy Marriage follows the desolate Miyo Saimori, whose family forced her into an arranged marriage with a supposedly ruthless military captain, Kiyoka Kudou. However, what awaits her isn’t a painful marriage but a life full of happiness. The series is confirmed to have a second season but doesn’t have a release window yet.

3. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation

Disney Plus

Bleach TYBW Part 2 has been a visual feast, with stellar animation in every episode. The final arc is divided into four parts that will be released in consecutive years. Part 2 begins with Quincy King Yhwach trying another attack on the Soul Society despite the fact that they barely survived the earlier invasion. It also deviates from the manga as it features a few anime-only scenes and does justice to Squad Zero’s reputation as the strongest.

2. Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5

Studio Bones

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 was nothing less than a roller coaster of emotions as the 11 episodes feature countless exciting moments. The series reveals the true identity of the leader of the Decay of Angels. The anime has finally caught up with the manga, meaning fans will have to wait for a few years before a new season drops.

1. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Crunchyroll

There’s no denying that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is the most popular anime series of Summer 2023. The new season adapts two arcs and will continue to air for the rest of the year. The series already had a massive fan base thanks to the first season as well as the manga. The series is currently airing its highly anticipated Shibuya Incident Arc and is listed for 23 episodes.

