Bungo Stray Dogs: Is the manga finished?

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 has finally delivered its last episode, leaving fans wondering whether or not the manga is already finished or if there is more content in the source material for the next season of the anime – here’s what you need to know.

The Bungo Stray Dogs manga started its serialization in 2012, and since then, it has received several spin-offs, one of which focused on the past lives of its prominent characters, Dazai and Chuya. The spin-off was titled Bungo Stray Dogs: Dazai, Chuya, Jugosai. The franchise also released several light novel adaptations of the manga over the years.

The story of Bungo Stray Dogs revolves around a detective agency, every member of which possesses special abilities which help them to solve the complicated mysteries that come their way.

Despite coming with a complex storyline, Bungo Stray Dogs is a seinen franchise that needs to be acknowledged by the community as the shonen franchises are. So, it’s no wonder fans who want the series are heartbroken that Season 5 has come to an end.

Is Bungo Stray Dogs manga finished?

No, the Bungo Stray Dogs manga is not yet finished. For the time being, the manga is at its 23rd volume and is about to get chapter 111 soon.

The first episode of Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 started with chapter 78, and in the 10th episode, the series covered the events from chapter 108. Hence, it would be safe to assume that the 11th episode will feature the events from Chapter 109 and possibly 110.

No matter how hard the reality hits, it’s true that the anime has caught up with the manga, and there are not enough fresh chapters left for the anime to come up with Season 6 anytime soon.

The manga of Bungo Stray Dogs follows a monthly release schedule, so the anime studio will have to wait a really long time to get enough content to bring a new season.

It’s evident that fans will miss seeing their favorite characters on-screen, and if you’re one of those fans, you can rely on Crunchyroll for re-watching the series from the beginning. Either that or you can follow the manga to get updated on the upcoming events.

