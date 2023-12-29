Seinen might not be the most popular anime genre. But, with several stand-out series, it has plenty for fans to watch.

If you’ve outgrown childhood favorites like Naruto and are searching for more mature anime content to watch, then the seinen genre is perfect for you.

With its wide range of storylines and characters, devoid of typical shonen tropes, seinen appeals to a much broader audience. Therefore, making it enjoyable across multiple generations.

So, if you’re looking for your next favorite anime, check out our list of the top 10 best seinen series of all time.

Top 10 best seinen anime series

From dark fantasy to historical dramas, seinen is one of the most diverse genres in all of anime. So, if you’re searching for your new favorite show, you won’t need to look very far.

10. Hellsing Ultimate

First up, we’re opening this list with a dark fantasy vampire story like no other. Initially beginning as a manga series written by Kouta Hirano in 1997, Hellsing Ultimate has received several anime adaptations. However, the best one is definitely the 2006-2012 version.

The story follows a vampire called Alucard, his master Sir Integra Fairbrook Wingates Hellsing, and his newly sired war Seras Victoria. Set in present-day England, the series revolves around the mysterious Hellsing Organization and their mission to combat the vampires, ghouls, and other supernatural beings who threaten peace in England.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

9. Tokyo Ghoul

Tokyo Ghoul is a fan favorite among many anime fans. It has a little bit of everything to make it a classic (although, in truth it’s underrated).

Set in Tokyo, the story tells the tragic tale of Ken Kaneki. Kaneki is a young university student who is pulled into a dark underworld of ghouls after experiencing a date that went horribly wrong.

With bloody battles, gruesome torture scenes, and heart-wrenching moments, this anime series is the perfect introduction to the seinen genre or simply a slightly more mature anime series.

Available to watch on: Netflix

8. Made In Abyss

Based on the long-running manga series by Akihito Tsukushi, the Made in Abyss anime first premiered in 2017 to rave reviews.

Set in a small town that’s built around a giant hole descending deep into the earth, known as the Abyss. This hole contains remnants of civilizations from generations past. Therefore parties of Cave Raiders regularly enter, trying to find their fortunes.

The story follows a young orphaned girl called Riko who befriends a part-robot boy called Reg. Her mother, a Cave Raider presumed dead after descending into the Abyss, left behind papers detailing her discoveries. Riko and Reg decide to enter the hole and attempt to find her based on the documents. Do they succeed?

Available to watch on: Amazon Prime Video and Crunchyroll

7. Pluto

Pluto isn’t the first anime series Netflix has made. But this murder-mystery thriller is considered one of its best. Based on Naoki Urasawa’s hit seinen manga, which ran from 2003 to 2009, Pluto is a homage to Osamu Tezuka’s Astro Boy’s The Greatest Robot on Earth story arc.

Set in a world where humans and robots live side-by-side, the plot follows a top Europol robot detective called Gesicht and his attempts to solve a string of robot and human deaths around the world. But his investigation uncovers even more dark secrets. Some of which want to stay buried.

Available to watch on: Netflix

6. Psycho-Pass

Cyberpunk thriller series Psycho-Pass is an anime classic, and has spawned an entire franchise including multiple films and two manga series.

Set in a dystopian version of Japan, where people’s brains are analysed and they’re given a number known as a Psycho-Pass which determines their value to society, as well as their right to live in freedom, under observation, in custody or not at all.

Told from the perspective of newly-minted Inspector, Akane Tsuemori, Season 1 follows the story of Shinya Kogami, a former Inspector-turned-Enforcer, and his hunt for his nemesis, Shogo Makishima. Can she catch him?

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video

5. Code Geass

Popular alternate history series Code Geass comes in the middle of our list. And, it has something for every anime fan to enjoy. With supernatural elements and mecha battles, Code Geass has all the ingredients of a series that will be loved for generations.

Set in an alternative timeline, the world of Code Geass is divided into three superpowers: the Holy Britannian Empire, the Chinese Federation and Europa United. The story takes place after the Holy Britannian Empire takes over Japan using its newest weapon, Knightmare Frame, stripping the citizens of all their rights and freedoms and even their country’s name.

Harboring a thirst for revenge against the Empire for their crimes against his family, we follow former prince Lelouch Lamperouge as he wages a war with the intent of destroying Britannia. And, with his newfound power and tactical ability, Lelouch could actually succeed.

Available to watch on: Amazon Prime Video and Crunchyroll

4. Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War

At number 4 we have an entry which deviates from the seinen norms. Romantic comedy and slice-of-life series, Kaguya-Sama: Love is War, combines seinen and shojo to provide some much needed light-hearted entertainment in an anime world dominated by dark and gritty series.

Set in a high school called Shuchiin Academy, the story follows the many schemes of the student council president Miyuki Shirogane and vice president Kaguya Shinomiya to finally confess their love for one another.

Over the course of the series, you’ll laugh and cry along with these teenagers as they navigate their budding romance and the trials and tribulations of high school life.

Available to watch on: Funimation and Crunchyroll

3. One Punch Man

Rounding off the top three, we have one of the most popular anime series of this generation: One Punch Man. If you haven’t seen this hilarious superhero series, and shonen parody, then you’re missing out.

In a version of Tokyo filled with superheroes, rampaging monsters, and villainous aliens, One Punch Man tells the story of Saitama. A once-regular human, who is able to defeat any opponent (no matter how strong) with just one punch. There’s plenty of monsters for Saitama to fight. However, none of them pose the challenge he yearns for.

Over the course of this hilarious series, watch as Saitama navigates the world of superheroes. He can take on any villain, no matter how strong, but winning the hearts and minds of the general public is another matter entirely.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

2. Vinland Saga

Rated 9.4/10 on IMDb, this award-winning historical drama combines breath-taking action scenes with incredible character development to make it a series that will be remembered for generations to come.

Based on Makoto Yukimura’s manga of the same name and based on real-life historical events, Vinland Saga follows the story of a young Icelander called Thorfinn. After his father is murdered by a Viking called Askeladd, Thorfinn joins his crew in the hopes of one day being able to take revenge.

Available to watch on: Netflix

1. Monster

Finally, at number one on our list, is the classic series Monster.

Adapted from Naoki Urasawa’s acclaimed manga series, Monster has won numerous awards, and is recognized as one of the standout anime series of its decade.

The story follows a young Japanese brain surgeon called Dr. Kenzo Tenma. Dr. Temna is a successful doctor working at the Eisler Memorial Hospital in West Germany. However, he’s frustrated with having to prioritize political figures over regular people. So, when faced with a choice of saving a young boy versus the city’s mayor, Tenma decides to save the child. Unfortunately, this results in the mayors death.

Nine years later, it’s revealed that the young boy has gone on to become a serial killer. Regretting his decision, Tenma must face his past to put a stop to this “monster’s” rampage through Germany.

Available to watch on: Netflix

