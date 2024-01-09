Blue Eye Samurai creators tease Netflix show’s future

Following the conclusion of Blue Eye Samurai Season 1, Netflix’s animated show was renewed for a second season – but the showrunners already have much more in store.

Blue Eye Samurai arrived with eight spectacular episodes on Netflix in November 2023. While not technically an anime, as a French animation studio created it, fans still consider Blue Eye Samurai an anime as its style is similar to other Japanese animated shows and movies.

Its gorgeous animation and astounding revenge-based narrative amazed the anime community, with Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin heaping praise on the series.

Article continues after ad

We see a girl named Mizu who doesn’t get to live a normal childhood because she was abandoned by her father. As well as hating her dad, she grew up spending her days disguised as a boy, and she’s always seen wearing a pair of yellow-tinted glasses to hide the true color of her eyes.

Article continues after ad

Blue Eye Samurai creators have plans for Seasons 2, 3 & 4

Netflix

Blue Eye Samurai comes from the minds of a husband-wife duo, Amber Noizumi and Michael Green. In an interview with CBR, they revealed their daughter became a source of inspiration for the couple, as she was also born with blue eyes.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The creators were asked about their plans for the rest of the series. “We have a lot of stories in our hearts, that we’re just waiting to make. We are not working on a Season 2. We’re waiting for Season 1 to premiere, and see how successful it’s going to be. We need everybody to watch it, starting November 3rd, and then there will be a Season 2,” Noizumi said.

Article continues after ad

Michael Green added: “It is plotted out. Season 2 has an approved outline. In our heart of hearts, we want to tell at least three, four seasons. We know the end of this story. We would love to continue. We know the spin-off.”

Article continues after ad

Blue Eye Samurai has been one of the most liked animated series that was released on Netflix in 2023. Not only this, but the series continuously sat among the top 10 shows on the platform for several weeks. In just two weeks after its official release, Blue Eye Samurai successfully earned more than four million viewers. So, its future is already looking bright.

Article continues after ad

You can find out more about Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 here and check out the rest of our anime coverage here.