Blue Eye Samurai: Release date, cast, plot, trailer, & more

Blue Eye Samurai is slicing its way onto Netflix soon, so here’s everything you need to know about it before it drops.

Netflix has put out some killer animated shows over the past few years, the likes of which include Castlevania, BoJack Horseman, and Arcane.

And now we have an actual killer show, as an adult animated series about a samurai is on its way to the streaming service, from the creators of Logan and Blade Runner 2049.

But what is the plot for this series, who’s involved with it, and when is it coming out? Read on to find out.

Blue Eye Samurai premieres on Netflix on November 3.

It is currently unclear whether or not the episodes will release all at once or weekly.

Blue Eye Samurai cast: Who has worked on the show?

The Blue Eye Samurai voice cast is mostly Asian, and includes:

Maya Erskine as Mizu

Masi Oka as Ringo

Darren Barnet as Taigen

Brenda Song as Princess Akemi

George Takei as Seki

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa as The Swordmaker

Randall Park as Heiji Shindo

Kenneth Branagh as Abijah Fowler

Stephanie Hsu as Ise

Ming-Na Wen as Madame Kaji

Harry Shum Jr. as Takayoshi

Mark Dacascos as Chiaki

Wife and husband team Noizumi and Michael Green created the show, the idea coming to them after their baby was born with blue eyes. Jane Wu is the supervising director and producer, along with Erwin Stoff serving as executive producer, and Blue Spirit as the animation studio.

Blue Eye Samurai trailer: Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is a trailer for the series, which you can watch below:

Blue Eye Samurai plot: What will happen in the show?

According to Netflix, the plot is as follows: “In 17th-century Japan, when borders are closed to the outside world, citizens would never see a face that was not Japanese, except in rare cases of illegal trade. Our hero, Mizu, knows there were only four white men in Japan at the time of her birth and sets off to kill these men, one of whom might be her father, who made her a “creature of shame.” But revenge is not an option for women, so Mizu must forge her revenge quest while hiding her gender as well as her blue eyes.

“Mizu is joined on her journey by Ringo, an overeager soba maker who dreams of greatness; Taigen, a pompous samurai whose rivalry leads to an uneasy truce; and Princess Akemi, Taigen’s betrothed, whose gilded life seems a foil to Mizu’s. Her revenge quest leads us across Edo-era Japan in a provocative series that immerses the viewer in vivid adult animation with a live-action edge.”

Surprisingly, this show is not an anime. As stated by the creators, “It’s a 2D/3D hybrid, utilizing technologies of both,” and the visual language of the show is really drawn from Japanese art, designed after Bunraku puppets, which is a traditional Japanese puppet performance.

