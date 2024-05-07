Blue Lock fans all make the same joke about Season 2 poster

Blue Lock recently confirmed Season 2 with a key visual but fans are unimpressed, mocking the poster and consistently making similar jokes about it.

The long anticipated Blue Lock Season 2 will be making its debut in October as a part of the Fall 2024 lineup. The studio, Eight Bit, confirmed the renewal of the sports anime with a key visual featuring the protagonist, Yoichi Isagi, and another major character, Rin Itoshi.

While we know that the second season will be released in October, the release date is yet to be announced. Eight Bit also haven’t revealed the number of episodes for the new season.

Article continues after ad

While the anticipation for Blue Lock Season 2 is high and fans are eagerly waiting for it, the poster failed to impress them. In the image, Yoichi and Rin are designed to be shrouded in two different colors of aura. However, the colors the makers chose for them are neither visually appealing nor do they convey the competitive vibe the second season will have.

Article continues after ad

The poster has both of them shrouded in different shades of green, missing the mark to highlight the contrast between the characters. The choice of green is also questionable, given how it is portrayed in pop culture.

Article continues after ad

Fans are quite disappointed over the key visual and taking the opportunity to mock it. One user on X joked about it, saying, “They could’ve picked a different color aura lmao, smelly boy.”

Another made fun of both the poster and the anime and wrote, “This poster proves Blue Lock stinks.”

A third joins the joke with a single question, “Y’all sure that’s aura?”

Blue Lock Season 2 will pick up where last season left off, continuing with the Third Selection Arc of the manga. After that it will go on to adapt the next arc, the U-20 Arc. Since the number of episodes of Season 2 is still unknown, it can’t be said whether the season will adapt the arc completely or not. However, more information will be revealed soon.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more on Blue Lock, check out 10 anime to watch like Blue Lock. If you’re a fan of sports anime, you may like to know about the new Haikyu movie and the Haikyu movie global release dates.