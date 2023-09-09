Berserk manga’s new arc finally gets a release date

Berserk manga continues the story of Guts and Griffith with a brand new arc that’s all set to go live, starting with Chapter 374.

After the saddening death of Berserk’s creator, Kentaro Miura, every fan of the legendary dark fantasy manga was shaken. Everyone believed that the manga would be left unfinished. However, fortunately, Kouji Mori, the closest friend of Miura, who knew about Berserk’s story to its entirety, decided to work on it. He, along with the manga’s publishing house, used the notes that Miura left behind to proceed with the story.

Besides that, Mori, through his Twitter handle, announced that he had been close friends with Miura for a long time, so the creator often talked about Berserk’s story with him. He also mentioned that Miura didn’t reveal anything about it to someone other than him. So, he was confident that he could bring Berserk manga to its conclusion.

Following Chapter 373’s official release, Berserk manga went on an indefinite hiatus, but now, finally, the manga is making a comeback. Be with us as we reveal more details about it.

Berserk Chapter 374 will mark the beginning of a new arc for the manga, and it will start on September 22, 2023.

Miyura brought Berserk into existence in 1989, and it became an immediate hit– thanks to the mature narrative and exemplary character development. The Berserkians are accustomed to the sudden and long breaks the manga keeps taking. Hence, they were disappointed with the sudden hiatus as the 374th chapter was expected to be released on the 15th issue of the magazine, but two weeks ahead of its release, the news of the manga going on an indefinite hiatus surfaced.

Even if we now know when we can get our hands on the awaited manga chapter, we don’t have the information regarding the chapter’s Title. Well, let’s hope to get the answers to our questions to pop out ahead of the official release of the chapter.

