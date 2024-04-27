Berserk Chapter 376 makes one subtle choice fans love

After a delay, Berserk Chapter 376 arrived recently, finally pushing forward the story of Guts and his mission against Griffith. Fans enjoyed the whole thing, but the choice to gloss over a boat ride has them particularly pleased.

Berserk Chapter 376 brought some of the finest work we’ve seen from Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga yet. The team took over the manga after creator Kentaro Miura’s death in 2022, and output has been irregular.

That’s for good reason, though, as everyone’s putting their all into each chapter. 376 has many fans raving, and not just because of the stellar art.

“I literally cheered when they completely skipped the boat ride,” says one user on Reddit.

“The art is absolutely fantastic and it seems like the team has really come into their own style while maintaining Miura’s,” says another Reddit user. “Not only that, but we skipped the boat ride!”

Forgoing something like a trip across open water could be argued as antithetical to Miura, who enjoyed his subplots. Jokes have suggested that if he was still in the driver’s seat, we’d have gotten a whole arc based on the boat.

Mercifully, not the case. “The art is impressive and this chapter, with all the due respect, is even better than some of the latest Miura ones,” another fan adds. “They also skipped the boat trip, added lots of dialogues and improved on everything. We can’t ask for more.”

We have a guide on Berserk Chapter 377 if you want to know all the info on that. Our best anime on Crunchyroll list will also offer more top tier stories to check out.