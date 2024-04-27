TV & MoviesAnime

Berserk Chapter 376 makes one subtle choice fans love

Anthony McGlynn
Guts in Berserk Chapter 376Young Animal Comics

After a delay, Berserk Chapter 376 arrived recently, finally pushing forward the story of Guts and his mission against Griffith. Fans enjoyed the whole thing, but the choice to gloss over a boat ride has them particularly pleased.

Berserk Chapter 376 brought some of the finest work we’ve seen from Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga yet. The team took over the manga after creator Kentaro Miura’s death in 2022, and output has been irregular.

That’s for good reason, though, as everyone’s putting their all into each chapter. 376 has many fans raving, and not just because of the stellar art.

“I literally cheered when they completely skipped the boat ride,” says one user on Reddit.

“The art is absolutely fantastic and it seems like the team has really come into their own style while maintaining Miura’s,” says another Reddit user. “Not only that, but we skipped the boat ride!”

Forgoing something like a trip across open water could be argued as antithetical to Miura, who enjoyed his subplots. Jokes have suggested that if he was still in the driver’s seat, we’d have gotten a whole arc based on the boat.

Mercifully, not the case. “The art is impressive and this chapter, with all the due respect, is even better than some of the latest Miura ones,” another fan adds. “They also skipped the boat trip, added lots of dialogues and improved on everything. We can’t ask for more.”

We have a guide on Berserk Chapter 377 if you want to know all the info on that. Our best anime on Crunchyroll list will also offer more top tier stories to check out.

Related Topics

Berserk

About The Author

Anthony McGlynn

Anthony is the Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto. He has over a decade's experience covering games and pop culture for outlets such as Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PCGamesN, PCGamer, The Digital Fix, and many more. He loves horror, sci-fi, heavy metal, Studio Ghibli, and The Muppets. He enjoys pro wrestling too, but don't hold that against him. You can find him at: anthony.mcglynn@dexerto.com

keep reading
Berserk Chapter 376
Anime
Berserk Chapter 376: Release date and everything else we know
Tristan Stringer
Guts
Anime
Berserk manga finally announces return date, and fans can’t believe it
Anamika Das
Anime
Entire Berserk Deluxe Collection manga is up to 25% off
Tristan Stringer
Anime
Why Berserk 2016 deserves a chance
Tristan Stringer
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech