Attack on Titan: MAPPA shares special message after final episode

The highly-anticipated final episode of Attack on Titan finally premiered last weekend – so here’s what MAPPA has to say about it.

Attack on Titan anime premiered its final episode last weekend. The series was trending worldwide and even caused Crunchyroll servers to crash due to high traffic. It goes to show how long fans have been waiting for the finale, and it ended with slight changes from the manga.

The manga, created by Hajime Isayama, debuted in 2009 and generated worldwide controversy with its divisive ending in 2021. Many fans were disappointed with how everything played out in the end. However, there were also many who supported the mangaka and felt the tragic ending was justified.

Nonetheless, with slight changes and stellar animation, fans worldwide were more than happy as their favorite series came to a tragic yet beautiful end. Shortly after Attack on Titan premiered its final episode, MAPPA shared a special message for fans.

MAPPA’s message to fans after Attack on Titan final episode

MAPPA thanked Attack on Titan fans for watching the final episode. The original message is in Japanese, so we’ve shared an English version below.

“Thank you for watching the TV anime Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2. I was so excited. Sorry to have kept you waiting so long. It was a very long and difficult year, but I was able to help bring the anime Attack on Titan to a close. I am truly grateful. I pray that this work will be loved by everyone for many years to come.”

The animation studio behind the series since Season 4 executed the story beautifully and brought Hajime Isayama’s vision to life. MAPPA picked up the series in Season 4 and brought major changes in art styles compared to Wit Studio, which was responsible for the first three seasons.

Attack on Titan was already popular before, but its popularity skyrocketed after Season 4 started airing thanks to the plot twist and the incredible anime adaptation. MAPPA is one of the biggest animation studios in Japan, creating popular anime such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Vinland Saga, and so on.

All seasons of Attack on Titan are currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

